1 Trade for Every NBA Title Contender After LAC Lands Kawhi Leonard, Paul George

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Following Kevin Durant's divorce from the Golden State Warriors, Anthony Davis' move to the Los Angeles Lakers and now Kawhi Leonard and Paul George's teaming up with the LA Clippers, the NBA championship race is as wide-open as it has been in a long time.

Leonard's move, as first reported by Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, was what we thought would be free agency's final major domino to fall. That may still technically be the case, but the trade for George, which came from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, was a ripple effect no one saw coming.

At this point, the Association is watching an arms race that amazes through both quantity and quality. Stars have swapped jerseys like they're scrambling to keep up with fashion changes. Between the draft, the trade market and free agency, you will find no shortage of organizations that believe they've found their missing piece (or pieces) this summer.

But hoop heads know this is only the beginning. Rosters are constantly evolving and teaching executives about what their teams have and what they still need.

Keeping that in mind, let's examine one trade idea—some worth considering now, others that can't happen until midseason—that could push each on-paper title contender over the top.

* Note: We don't have a Clippers slide after their blockbuster adds of both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George early Saturday morning. We'll have to wait for the dust to settle before we figure out what their next moves could look like.