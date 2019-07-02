Manny Machado's 1-Game Suspension Upheld, Will Miss Giants vs. Padres on Tuesday

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado lost his appeal and will serve his one-game suspension Tuesday night against the San Francisco Giants, according to Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Machado was initially suspended for "aggressively arguing and making contact" with an umpire following an ejection during a June 15 contest:

The four-time All-Star was tossed in the top of the fifth inning of that game after taking exception to home-plate umpire Bill Welke's strike zone.

Machado opted to appeal the suspension. While insisting he did not make contact with Welke, he noted he has "never seen anyone get suspended for arguing balls and strikes."

"I didn't think I touched him," Machado said, per MLB.com's AJ Cassavell. "The video says it all. We're going to appeal it, and we think we've got a good case."

Although Machado believed he was being unfairly punished, the Major League Baseball Umpires Association felt the league was too light with the punishment. The union called the one-game ban a "slap in the face of all umpires" and a "disgrace to the game itself" in a social media post:

Major League Baseball responded by saying it was "inappropriate" for the union to compare the incident to "the extraordinarily serious issue of workplace violence."

Losing his appeal means Machado will ultimately miss one game, more than two weeks after the heated confrontation.

Machado—who signed a 10-year, $300 million deal with the Padres during the offseason—was hitting .261 on the season at the time of the incident. He has hit .345/.383/.800 with seven home runs and 19 RBI in 13 appearances since June 16, failing to record a hit in just two games during that span.

He is hitting .276/.349/.513 with 20 home runs and 57 RBI in 82 games in his first season with the Padres.