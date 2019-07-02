The Opening 2019: Highlights and Reaction from Tuesday

Credit: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

The Opening entered into its second day Tuesday at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

Monday was largely about players working through individual drills and combine events. Wesley Steiner was the champion in the combine challenge, posting a final score of 148.17. Chris Tyree turned heads with his 4.37-second 40-yard dash, the fastest of The Opening Finals.

Tuesday saw the start of the seven-on-seven competition as well as one-on-one battles between offensive and defensive linemen.

Bryan Bresee, a Clemson commitment, is the best defensive tackle and the No. 2 player overall in the 2020 recruiting class. The defensive line has routinely been a strength for the Tigers, with defensive coordinator Brent Venables helping a number of stars reach the next level.

Bresee has the chance to follow in the footsteps of Clelin Ferrell, Dexter Lawrence, Christian Wilkins, Shaq Lawson, Grady Jarrett and others. His power is immediately apparent when watching him work in one-on-one drills.

Demonte Capehart is the No. 2 defensive tackle in 2020 and will be joining Bresee at Clemson. As a member of the Tigers, Capehart will see offensive tackle Issiah Walker Jr. once a year. Walker, the No. 17 OT, has committed to South Carolina.

The Opening provided the future rivals an opportunity to gain an early advantage in bragging rights.

Korey Foreman remains uncommitted, but not for a lack of attention. The Corona, California, native is the No. 2 strong-side defensive end in the country. Foreman at one point was matched up against Tate Ratledge, the fifth-best offensive tackle.

It proved to be a mismatch.

Turning the attention to elsewhere on the field, Demond Demas is the second-best wide receiver in the nation. The Tomball, Texas, native stands 6'3" and can basically haul in any pass within 15 feet when you throw in his vertical leap.

Demas is a Texas A&M commit, and the Aggies are on track to have an embarrassment of riches at wideout in 2020. Troy Omeire is No. 19 at the position, and he's joined by Muhsin Muhammad III (No. 26), who's the son of two-time Pro Bowler Muhsin Muhammad.

Those three will form a formidable trio in College Station.

Greedy Williams was one of the top cornerbacks in college football and leaves a big hole in LSU's secondary. It's too bad Elias Ricks is another year away because he could probably slot into the Tigers defense right now and make an impact.

In addition to his talent, Ricks' confidence isn't in short supply.

Sophomore JT Daniels will have the keys to the USC offense in 2019. By the time Daniels is ready to move on in 2020 or 2021, dual-threat quarterback Bryce Young will be waiting in the wings. Based on Young's performance Tuesday, the Trojans passing game will be in good hands.

The Opening will conclude Wednesday in Frisco. Fans can follow the event on ESPNU, with coverage beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

