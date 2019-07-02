Jimmer Fredette vs. Kings Summer League Highlights, Stats and Recap

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 2, 2019

SACRAMENTO, CA - JULY 1: Jimmer Fredette #33 of Golden State Warriors shoots a three point basket against the Sacramento Kings on July 1, 2019 at the Golden 1 Center, in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)
Rocky Widner/Getty Images

Although it came in a losing effort, Jimmer Fredette put together a solid effort as he made his Sacramento Summer League debut for the Golden State Warriors on Monday night.

Fredette shot 5-of-10 from the field but was 1-of-5 from beyond the arc en route to scoring 14 points in 16 minutes in Golden State's 81-77 defeat to the Sacramento Kings. He made his lone three-pointer count, as he pulled up a foot behind the line and brought the Warriors to within a point in the fourth quarter.

The bulk of his damage came in the paint.

Fredette also collected seven rebounds and earned one steal.

Reviving his NBA career is a long shot for the 30-year-old. He fell well short of expectations in his first run in the league, and a successful stint to China did little to answer the questions about his viability. He made six appearances for the Phoenix Suns in 2018-19, averaging 3.7 points and 1.3 assists.

Teams won't learn much about Fredette considering summer league is made up largely of younger players who are also fighting for roster spots. Somebody with Fredette's experience is bound to look good by comparison.

But his willingness to play in the event shows how committed he is to his NBA aspirations.

Fredette and the Warriors will return to the court Tuesday against the Los Angeles Lakers.

