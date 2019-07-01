Look: Jon Moxley Shares Gnarly Image of Scars on His Back After AEW Fyter Fest

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Jon Moxley offered a glimpse into the punishment he suffered at the hands of Joey Janela at All Elite Wrestling's Fyter Fest on Saturday.

Moxley beat Janela in a non-sanctioned match, with the two stars going to extreme lengths to beat one another. Moxley shared a photo on Twitter Monday showing the various cuts and bruises on his back:

To give you an idea of how brutal the bout became, Moxley won when he delivered Paradigm Shift to Janela onto a pile of thumbtacks.

The brutality didn't stop there for Moxley, though. Kenny Omega gained a measure of revenge against the former WWE star for his attack to close out Double or Nothing in May.

In what was his first match with AEW, Moxley set the tone for what to expect during his run with the promotion, and it will be a stark contrast to his work in WWE.