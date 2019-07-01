Look: Jon Moxley Shares Gnarly Image of Scars on His Back After AEW Fyter Fest

Look: Jon Moxley Shares Gnarly Image of Scars on His Back After AEW Fyter FestJuly 1, 2019
Jon Moxley offered a glimpse into the punishment he suffered at the hands of Joey Janela at All Elite Wrestling's Fyter Fest on Saturday.
Moxley beat Janela in a non-sanctioned match, with the two stars going to extreme lengths to beat one another. Moxley shared a photo on Twitter Monday showing the various cuts and bruises on his back:
To give you an idea of how brutal the bout became, Moxley won when he delivered Paradigm Shift to Janela onto a pile of thumbtacks.
The brutality didn't stop there for Moxley, though. Kenny Omega gained a measure of revenge against the former WWE star for his attack to close out Double or Nothing in May.
Bleacher Report Live @brlive
Kenny Omega wanted another piece of Jon Moxley 😳💪 #FyterFest https://t.co/OZcvBdaTHV
In what was his first match with AEW, Moxley set the tone for what to expect during his run with the promotion, and it will be a stark contrast to his work in WWE.
