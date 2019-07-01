Kevin Durant on IG After Joining Nets: 'The Universe Was on My Side'

Uncredited/Associated Press

It appears as though Kyrie Irving's love of whimsical quotes has already infiltrated Kevin Durant.

The new Brooklyn Nets forward took to Instagram on Monday with a picture of himself riding a bicycle and a quote from Roman Payne.

"I wandered everywhere, through cities and countries wide. And everywhere I went, the universe was on my side," Durant wrote.

When you take into account Durant's NBA journey, he's not wrong. He began his career in Oklahoma City, right in Middle America, before transitioning to the West Coast in Golden State and then heading east to Brooklyn, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

KD is one jaunt to the Mountain region away from playing in all four NBA time zones. (That sound you hear is ears perking up in Denver and Utah.)

That said, the quote may simply provide context as to why KD and Kyrie are friends. Here is a snapshot of Irving's most recent Instagram captions:

"The Journey is the Reward"

Eye only know the best for Me...

Family First.

Eye only know the best for Me... Family First. Age of No more Secrets!



Some cause happiness wherever they go; others whenever they go - Oscar Wilde



Do not let others tell YOUR story! How could they? These are the moments that make up life's beautiful Essence for Me and I welcome all Peaceful and All-knowing communities in the universe. My light brothers and sisters I am here with you, ready to ride out to see change for humanity. 369 11:11

Ego has no room between You and Me. We are One! I am.

To paraphrase Blades of Glory: Do I know what any of this means? No, no one knows what it means.

Nonetheless, shoutout to KD and Kyrie for giving Brooklyn the All-Instagram Superteam.