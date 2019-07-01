Woj: Knicks, Dolan Not Offering Max Deal to Kevin Durant Wasn't Deciding Factor

NBA Photo Library/Getty Images

New York Knicks owner James Dolan may not have been comfortable giving Kevin Durant a max contract as he recovers from an Achilles rupture.

That said, Dolan was also never given the chance.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said on Monday's Get Up! that Durant never seriously considered signing with the Knicks, regardless of what their offer would have been.

"The front office, they wanted Kevin Durant. They wanted to be able to make [a max] offer," Wojnarowski said. "They didn't get there because Durant...they didn't even get a meeting with him. The process went very quickly. Yesterday, the day before.

"In the end, for the Knicks, they didn't have enough to even really get to sit at the table with Kevin Durant—especially with the fact Kyrie Irving wanted to go to Brooklyn. The idea of KD going in alone in New York, that didn't make much sense. Maybe if Kyrie felt stronger about New York, maybe that's something that would've been a different consideration. But they never even got to the point of making an offer to Kevin Durant because it was clear he wasn't ready to negotiate with them."

