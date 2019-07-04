2019 NBA Summer League: Rookies to Know Before They Explode onto the Scene

2019 NBA Summer League: Rookies to Know Before They Explode onto the SceneJuly 4, 2019
NBA Summer League represents the first opportunity for incoming rookies to make an impression and start creating their stories.
The beginning for most starts in July. And there could be a handful of studs from the 2019 class, even without a number of the top picks playing (Ja Morant, Darius Garland, Cam Reddish).
Expect the following first-year players to blow up in Las Vegas before carrying momentum into the regular season.
Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans
It wouldn't be shocking if the New Orleans Pelicans' opener in Las Vegas becomes the most-watched summer league game in history.
The draw to Zion Williamson is unprecedented. In the discussion for top prospect to enter the league since Anthony Davis, 2019's No. 1 overall pick has even had scouts projecting a future MVP.
On a professional level, his star power unlocks July 5. It's going to happen right way, just as it did at Duke when he erupted for 28 points in his debut against Kentucky. Williamson is built for the Thomas & Mack Center's setting that features a looser, uptempo pace and rowdy crowd typically itching to act out.
The easy baskets—fueled by power, explosiveness and quickness—will carry right over to summer league and eventually the regular season. And over time, we should continue to see Williamson build on the flashes of ball-handling, post moves, shooting touch and defensive versatility.
RJ Barrett, New York Knicks
The New York Knicks' failure to secure their free-agent targets will lead to added pressure on RJ Barrett, whom fans will now look to for hope. Because he's currently their best chance.
And Barrett has consistently risen to the occasion over the years, from Montverde Academy (GEICO national championship) and the 2017 U19 World Cup (MVP, gold medal) to Duke, where he became the only freshman to average 22 points, seven rebounds and four assists in a college season (since 1992-93).
Barrett figures to continue scoring and playmaking from day one in summer league, where he'll enjoy the free-flowing pace and extra space compared to the NCAA.
Naturally gifted in transition, he's also highly innovative in the half court with his knack for improvising using counter footwork and one-handers on the move. And he's flashed encouraging passing skills, looking like a wing who can work off ball screens and create shots for teammates.
Coby White, Chicago Bulls
The first two point guards drafted aren't expected to play in summer league. Coby White, however, will create plenty of excitement with his pace, microwave shot-making and nifty passing skills.
He's a long-term answer for the Chicago Bulls. But he'll also make that clear right away during summer league, where White is bound to catch fire at some point, like he did throughout the season at North Carolina, when he made at least four three-pointers in 11 different games.
A dangerous shooter off the catch or dribble, White can also finish with flair and acrobatics around the basket. And though he has work to do on his decision-making and playmaking, he can be an effective setup man off fast breaks and ball screens.
Tyler Herro, Miami Heat
Las Vegas Summer League's lighthearted environment and nothing-to-lose atmosphere will bring out Tyler Herro's gunner mentality. He'll have a greener light to create and hunt for shots compared to Kentucky.
He's also in position to compete for the Miami Heat's starting 2-guard spot alongside Jimmy Butler. And Miami's lineup with Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and James Johnson figures to need Herro's shooting.
He'll immediately give the Heat a shot-maker off screens, spot-ups, pull-ups and fast breaks. Herro operates with textbook fundamentals and visible confidence that can keep a streak alive or break a slump before he gets too cold.
He's also poised to show more as a pick-and-roll ball-handler who can use the dribble to make plays as a scorer and passer.
Goga Bitadze, Indiana Pacers
After playing overseas and going No. 18 overall, Goga Bitadze will use summer league to introduce himself to most NBA fans.
Myles Turner stands in his way to regular minutes once the 2019-20 season starts. In the meantime, Bitadze will begin building his image and long-term value in Las Vegas. Euroleague's rising star and MVP of both the Adriatic and Serbian leagues is ready.
He finished No. 6 on Bleacher Report's final big board, having made a significant transformation into an inside-out scorer and shooter with impressive shot-blocking timing. At 6'11", 245 pounds, Bitadze has developed into a versatile finisher with footwork and soft hands. And he's suddenly a legitimate three-point threat (40.0 percent in 2018-19) capable of becoming a rare big who can stretch the floor and protect the rim.
Dylan Windler, Cleveland Cavaliers
Four years under the radar at Belmont have led Dylan Windler to the NBA's first round and star watch for summer league.
The No. 26 pick is coming off a ridiculous senior season, having averaged 21.3 points and 10.8 rebounds on 65.9 percent inside the arc and 42.9 percent from three. Synergy Sports ranked him in the 99th percentile for half-court offense.
And though mostly an off-ball weapon, Windler should continue to have success by spotting up, running off screens and making timely cuts to the basket. When he's not scoring, he'll still give the lineup a high-IQ component, ball-mover and floor-spacer.
Considering the Cleveland Cavaliers depth chart (Cedi Osman and Jordan Clarkson are the projected starters) and the team's expectations for 2019-20, Windler figures to carve out a legitimate regular-season role after presumably building a case for one in Las Vegas.
Carsen Edwards, Boston Celtics
Carsen Edwards won't look like a second-round pick in summer league, and chances are, Boston Celtics coach Brad Stevens will find a way to optimize his signature shot-making skills during the regular season.
Falling to No. 33 in the draft could turn out to be a blessing for Edwards, who'll have a defined role filling in for Terry Rozier as Boston's offensive-minded bench spark. In the meantime, he's poised to light up summer league, taking advantage of a scrimmage-like atmosphere and green light to keep firing at the hoop.
In 36 games last year at Purdue, Edwards hit 135 total threes and 84 pull-ups in the half court. He's not known for playmaking; instead, his value will come in the form of streak scoring by drilling jump shots in flurries.
Edwards averaged a whopping 34.8 points through four NCAA tournament games and figures to carry that momentum into Las Vegas as the Celtics' top gun.
Stats courtesy of Synergy Sports and Sports Reference.