2019 NBA Summer League: Rookies to Know Before They Explode onto the Scene

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

NBA Summer League represents the first opportunity for incoming rookies to make an impression and start creating their stories.

The beginning for most starts in July. And there could be a handful of studs from the 2019 class, even without a number of the top picks playing (Ja Morant, Darius Garland, Cam Reddish).

Expect the following first-year players to blow up in Las Vegas before carrying momentum into the regular season.