'Everything You Could Possibly Want': Scouts See a Future MVP in Zion Williamson

Sean Rayford/Associated Press

Scout's take: "He's doesn't shoot well, and it's a shooter's league. Players in the league are smart. They're gonna make him shoot the ball.

"All he's gotta get to is where he can make shots with his feet set. He's not gonna turn into shots, he's not a natural, that's not gonna be his deal. If he can make shots with his feet set and be held accountable out there, I feel sorry for the guys who he's gonna be attacking their feet. Giving him a little more space on the floor is dangerous because he doesn't need a lot of space to take off and get above the rim."

If there is a concern about Williamson, it's that his limited shooting ability will stop him from joining the NBA's elite.

He shot 33.8 percent from three on 71 attempts, 64.0 percent from the free-throw line and went 2-of-12 on pull-ups.

As the scout said, "he's not going to turn into shots," which means he won't be knocking down jumpers off dribbles or screens. But Giannis Antetokounmpo doesn't, either. Williamson has at least flashed promise with his spot-up jumper, having hit 24 threes in total and 10 over his final seven games in March.

Anthony Davis hit only three triples across his first three NBA seasons. If Williamson can force defenders to challenge him on the perimeter, it will open up more blow-by opportunities.

Williamson's limited shooting versatility and range may make scoring tougher early in his career. But signs point to eventual improvement, and he'll be special in transition, off drives, post-ups and offensive rebounds in the meantime.