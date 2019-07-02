1 Free-Agent Signing Every Contender Can Make with a Title in Mind

0 of 10

Mark Blinch/Getty Images

As usual, fireworks came early for NBA fans.

Free agency opened at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday, and a slew of landscape-altering maneuvers lit up the hoops world with more activity than anything you'll find on Independence Day.

These are, of course, agreed-upon maneuvers only, as any Dallas Mavericks fan could remind you. But assuming everything goes according to script, the free-agency market has already been picked apart with Kawhi Leonard lurking as the lone available elite.

Free agency is about more than the headline-grabbers, though. While clubs can't compete without a star (or stars) at their foundation, plugging the complementary pieces around the edges is an overlooked but critical part of the process.

That's where most likely contenders find themselves now: bargain-hunting for role players. A couple of them are still in hot pursuit of the last star standing.

Based on what every team appears to have, here's one signing each of our current plausible contenders should consider to strengthen their championship chances.