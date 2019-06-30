JJ Redick Reportedly Agrees on 2-Year, $26.5M Contract with Pelicans in FA

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

Free-agent guard JJ Redick agreed to a two-year, $26.5 million deal with the New Orleans Pelicans, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

This comes after the guard signed a pair of one-year deals with the Philadelphia 76ers.

In his 13th year in the league, Redick is coming off one of his finest seasons to date. He averaged a career-high 18.1 points on 44 percent shooting. His 39.7 percent shooting from beyond the arc was second on the team to only Mike Scott (41.2 percent in 27 games), and Redick had the highest three-point percentage among Sixers players who made at least 28 appearances and finished the season in Philadelphia.

The guard is a career 41.3 percent shooter from distance.

Prior to Redick's arrival in 2017, Philadelphia was in the midst of a five-year playoff drought as "The Process" continued. The Sixers went two-for-two in playoff appearances with Redick in the mix, as his veteran presence and consistent perimeter shooting provided a boost to a young core that lacked both.

Redick nearly left Philadelphia for the Indiana Pacers last summer, as he revealed on his podcast (via The Score's Mitch Robinson) in July 2018. He ultimately wound up re-signing with the Sixers, but this time around, he has decided it was time for a change after a second-round exit.

Redick will now move on to his fifth organization as he continues to chase that elusive championship ring. He will join a rebuilding Pelicans roster centered around Zion Williamson, Lonzo Ball and more after New Orleans traded Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers.