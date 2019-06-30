Elite 11 Finals 2019 Results: Day 2 Performances and Rankings

Credit: 247Sports

Sunday marked the second day of Elite 11 Finals action from Frisco, Texas, featuring some of the nation's top high school quarterback recruits showcasing their skills in a head-to-head competition.

The rest of the prospects will join in on the action starting Monday. Saturday was all about developing a first impression and going through a pro-style workout.

Sunday actually put the quarterbacks in in-game scenarios to show how they would respond. Specifically, the competitors had about 10 throws each in the red zone.

Here is how the 11 quarterbacks in competition rank after Day 2:

Haynes King has been one of the clear standouts thus far, making him an easy choice for the top spot. The 4-star recruit was described as a "fluid athlete" who "saved his best throws of the day for his last ones" during Saturday's workout, per GigEm247's Jeff Tarpley.

King is just one of two quarterbacks at the event who has yet commit to a school—CJ Stroud is the other. Texas A&M is a unanimous choice to land King when he does decide, per 247Sports' crystal ball projections. Tennessee appears to be the only other school with a strong chance to reel him in.

Even though King is currently ranked first in the competition, Barton Simmons of 247Sports has been more impressed by what he's seen from TJ Finley:

"The LSU commit was hyper aggressive and was the most willing to take shots, decisively driving the ball into tight windows. No player had more touchdowns or highlight throws during the red zone session. Finley has the strongest arm in Frisco and was able to showcase his high-level velocity throughout his session. He got going by hitting an impressive back shoulder fade down the right sideline for a touchdown and followed that up with a rollout touchdown and a post across the middle. Though he had a misfire or two, Finley impressed with his willingness to let it rip without hesitation."



As Simmons noted, Finley is on his way to LSU as part of the 2020 recruiting class for head coach Ed Orgeron. It would have been an upset if the Tigers didn't land the Louisiana native who attends Ponchatoula High School.

LSU hasn't had tremendous success in the quarterback department in recent years. Joe Burrow showed promise last season in his first year with the Tigers after transferring from Ohio State. The junior finished with 2,894 yards and 16 touchdowns.

If Orgeron wants to build a team capable of competing with Alabama and challenging for conference titles and a spot in the College Football Playoff, he needs to develop a high-ceiling quarterback. Finley won't arrive on campus for another year, but the early returns suggest he has star potential.

Right behind King in the overall standings is Hudson Card and Bryce Young. They are the two highest-ranked quarterbacks in the 2020 class taking part in the Elite 11 Finals.

Young is the nation's top-ranked dual-threat quarterback and No. 37 overall prospect. Card, who is going to Texas, is right behind the USC commit in the dual-threat rankings.

One developing story coming into the Elite 11 Finals is where Young could end up. He's currently committed to USC, but Alabama has been lurking in the shadows.

Young certainly made it sound like he intends to honor his word and play for the Trojans.

"I'm always respectful, I always hear people out," Young told Josh Bean of AL.com. "I feel like I can learn stuff from other programs, but for me I'm still committed to S-C."

The action will pick up in Oregon starting Monday when everyone else gets in on the action at The Opening.

Recruit info via 247Sports.