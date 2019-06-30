D'Angelo Russell Rumors: T-Wolves Looking to Make Trades to Open Room for Guard

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

The Brooklyn Nets have effectively decided to move on from All-Star point guard D'Angelo Russell with the addition of ex-Boston Celtics floor general Kyrie Irving, a transaction first reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Now Russell, who Wojnarowski reported is expected to become an unrestricted free agent post-Irving announcement, is pondering his next move. Per the New York Times' Marc Stein, that may mean a tag team with Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns.

"D'Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns were huddling as recently as yesterday, league sources, while the Wolves have been canvassing the league to make the trades they need to make that can seal the former Nets All-Star as the new point guard in Minnesota," Stein tweeted.

Towns also posted an Instagram story featuring a loading screen, which appeared to reference Russell. The guard goes by @dloading on social media.

Russell, 23, enjoyed his first All-Star campaign last year after averaging 21.1 points and 7.0 assists per game.

The Timberwolves currently have Jeff Teague running the point, but he's 31 years old and entering the final year of his contract. As well as he's played in the past (e.g. a career-high 8.2 assists last season), he's not the long-term solution running the show.

Russell could be that player, helping give the Timberwolves a sorely needed scorer in the backcourt. His efficiency has improved to the point of notching career-highs in field-goal shooting (43.4 percent) and three-point shooting (36.9 percent).

The question is whether Minnesota can be creative enough to make it work. The team already has close to $109 million committed to their 2019-20 cap, per HoopsHype, so they can't simply add Russell via free agency given the NBA's $109.14 million cap next year.

If the Wolves jump through those hoops, though, they'll be getting a player who reportedly has a strong desire to be there. Per Stein, Minnesota is on the top of his "wish list."