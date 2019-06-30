Rockets Rumors: Danuel House, Gerald Green Agree to Re-Sign with Houston

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJune 30, 2019

HOUSTON, TX - APRIL 17: Danuel House Jr. #4 of the Houston Rockets shoots the ball against the Utah Jazz during Game Two of Round One of the 2019 NBA Playoffs on April 17, 2019 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Bill Baptist/NBAE via Getty Images)
Bill Baptist/Getty Images

The Houston Rockets are holding onto their depth after reportedly re-signing both Danuel House and Gerald Green

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported House agreed to a three-year deal worth $11.1 million, while Green agreed to a one-year deal.

Both players averaged more than 20 minutes per game when they were in the lineup last season.

House spent a portion of last season in the G League with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, averaging 20.7 points in 18 games. When he got a chance at the NBA level, he made it count by averaging 9.4 points and 3.6 rebounds.

He averaged 11.2 points and slashed 49.5/48.3/91.7 during his 13 starts last year.

Perhaps most importantly, the 26-year-old knocked down 41.6 percent of his 178 three-point attempts last season. He fits perfectly in the Rockets system and should remain a key part of the team's future.

Green is more proven at this level and remained a key reserve in 2018-19 while appearing in 73 games off the bench. Over two seasons with Houston, he has averaged 10.2 points.

These two players will likely continue to get plenty of minutes on the wing in 2019-20 and will try to help the Rockets remain a contender in the Western Conference.

Houston has reportedly been willing to trade Clint Capela and Eric Gordon in pursuit of Jimmy Butler, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, but the latest signings will ensure quality depth regardless of other moves.

