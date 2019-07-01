2019 MLB All-Star Roster: Starters and Full Lineup for Midsummer Classic

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

The first Major League Baseball All-Star Game to be held in an American League park since 2014 will be played July 9 at Progressive Field in Cleveland.

On Sunday, the rosters for the American and National Leagues were announced, with plenty of new faces scattered across the squads.

The AL, who will be led by Mike Trout and Alex Bregman, enters the 2019 All-Star Game with a six-game winning streak in the exhibition event.

Christian Yelich and Cody Bellinger, who both are making their second appearances, are the top stars on the NL roster.

All-Star Game Starters and Full Rosters

Astros Have Most All-Star Game Participants

After dominating the American League Starters Election by having three players in the starting lineup, the Astros added three more names to their All-Star haul Sunday.

Pitchers Justin Verlander, Gerrit Cole and Ryan Pressly will join third baseman Bregman and outfielders George Springer and Michael Brantley in Cleveland.

Houston could have had even more All-Star participants if Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa had not had injury issues throughout the first half.

Verlander could be a candidate to start on the mound for the AL, as he is one of five players tied with 10 wins.

Cole, who is 8-5 with a 3.28 ERA, is an option to pitch in the early innings of the contest before relievers, like Pressly, take control of the contest.

Pressly, who has 41 strikeouts in 36.2 innings, will be one of the options for the AL to pitch the later innings, and he will likely be a setup man if the AL is ahead since Cleveland's Brad Hand is on the roster and would be the logical choice to close.

Bregman, Springer and Brantley have all put up strong numbers at the plate, with Bregman producing at the highest clip for the first-place side in the AL West.

Bregman leads all AL third basemen with 22 home runs, Brantley has the best batting average of AL left fielders who have played more than 50 games, and Springer ranks third among AL right fielders with 18 home runs.

In the National League, Los Angeles, Colorado and Milwaukee put four players each on the All-Star roster.

31 1st-Time All-Stars Featured On Both Rosters

Thirty-one players will have the chance to experience their first All-Star Game July 9, with four of them being starters.

Atlanta's Ronald Acuna and Arizona's Ketel Marte will debut at the All-Star Game in the NL lineup, while Cleveland's Carlos Santana and Minnesota's Jorge Polanco will do so in the AL order.

More than half of the pitchers on both sides are first-time All-Stars, while a good amount of position-player reserves have the same honor.

Chicago White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito, who leads the majors in wins and could start for the AL, is one of the most notable first-time All-Stars.

Giolito will share the experience with catcher James McCann, who is hitting .320 with nine home runs and 27 RBI.

Pittsburgh first baseman Josh Bell, who has 22 home runs and 70 RBI, and New York Mets first baseman Peter Alonso, who is second to Christian Yelich in home runs with 28, are some of the many notable first-timers on the NL side.

In fact, only four players participating in the All-Star Game have appeared in five or more All-Star Games, with Verlander, Clayton Kershaw and Trout leading the group with eight each.

