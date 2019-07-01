The Opening 2019: Results, Rankings, Highlights and Reaction from Monday

Photo credit: 247Sports

The top high school football players in the country have a chance to showcase their talents against each other at The Opening.

The 2019 competition began Monday in Frisco, Texas with athletic testing and other workouts as players trying to separate themselves from the pack. A full list of participants is available at the event's official site.

Bryan Bresee came into the day as the top prospect in the competition and No. 2 player in the 247Sports composite rankings, and he didn't disappoint while showing his athleticism on the field:

He performed well in all drills with his smoothness always on display, although several other players took advantage of the big stage.

The 40-yard dash is always a fan favorite and no one was more impressive than Demon Demas.

The Texas A&M commit showcased his speed by flying across the field:

Although official times weren't posted, Charles Power of 247Sports reported Demas ran in the "low 4.3s." Caziah Holmes also reportedly ran his 40-yard dash is less than 4.4 seconds.

Demas also showed off his athleticism in other ways Monday:

The Texas native is considered a 5-star recruit and the No. 2 receiver in the class by 247Sports composite ratings, a rating that could potentially climb with a big performance this week.

A few other top players turned heads with their 40-yard dash runs:

The speed of the 2020 class is certainly impressive.

Other drills allowed players to stand out, including at cornerback and receiver:

This is the first of three days worth of workouts with the real competition heating up in the next two days. Tuesday will feature 7-on-7 matchups along with offensive and defensive line workouts, while the final 7-on-7 tournament will take place on Wednesday.