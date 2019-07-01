The Opening 2019: Results, Rankings, Highlights and Reaction from Monday

The Opening 2019: Results, Rankings, Highlights and Reaction from MondayJuly 1, 2019
The top high school football players in the country have a chance to showcase their talents against each other at The Opening.
The 2019 competition began Monday in Frisco, Texas with athletic testing and other workouts as players trying to separate themselves from the pack. A full list of participants is available at the event's official site.
Bryan Bresee came into the day as the top prospect in the competition and No. 2 player in the 247Sports composite rankings, and he didn't disappoint while showing his athleticism on the field:
John Garcia, Jr. @JohnGarcia_Jr
The top prospect in the land on @247Sports, Bryan Bresee https://t.co/yRtlBpXyrp #Clemson https://t.co/a5aRLKR8qB
He performed well in all drills with his smoothness always on display, although several other players took advantage of the big stage.
The 40-yard dash is always a fan favorite and no one was more impressive than Demon Demas.
The Texas A&M commit showcased his speed by flying across the field:
Ashton Washington @TOCAshtonW
.@AggieFootball commit Demond Demas (@DemondDemas1) doing Hollywood things. #TheOpening https://t.co/xsjLhqdCRf
Although official times weren't posted, Charles Power of 247Sports reported Demas ran in the "low 4.3s." Caziah Holmes also reportedly ran his 40-yard dash is less than 4.4 seconds.
Demas also showed off his athleticism in other ways Monday:
Jason Howell @Jason_Howell
They are flipping flopping and putting that athleticism on display at the @TheOpening, then @DemondDemas1 comes in for the close #GigEm https://t.co/4btlvIYOzu
Scott Schrader @Scott_Schrader
5-Star Texas A&M WR Conmit @DemondDemas1 with the 41 ft medicine-ball toss - Day 1 at @TheOpening‼️ @TexAgs #Gigem #TheOpening https://t.co/Yljya8JRxt
The Texas native is considered a 5-star recruit and the No. 2 receiver in the class by 247Sports composite ratings, a rating that could potentially climb with a big performance this week.
A few other top players turned heads with their 40-yard dash runs:
Scott Schrader @Scott_Schrader
5-Star Notre Dame RB Commit @chris_tyree4 running the 40 - Day 1 at @TheOpening‼️ No time given, but Chris is 🗣💨🔥🔥 @ISDUpdate https://t.co/M4LYbAr7j4
Scott Schrader @Scott_Schrader
🔥Top #USC WR target Gary Bryant Jr. (@Gary_Bryant01) running the 40 at @TheOpening‼️@USCScoop #FightOn✌️ https://t.co/sVoKNv8oYc
The speed of the 2020 class is certainly impressive.
Other drills allowed players to stand out, including at cornerback and receiver:
Brian Gosset @Gosset41
4 star guys UGA commit @J_BOOGIE_5 (Timberview) and Arlington ATH @jay4_era getting some 1 on 1 work in at @TheOpening in Frisco. Looking at 2 of the top 10 corners in the country ⬇️ #txhsfb https://t.co/BLZxjxo4KT
Jeff Sentell @jeffsentell
Georgia WR commit @rosemy_marcus is working in an early team period here at the Opening. He makes sure to get his reps and finishes every play. Was quite a tumbler during the floor exercise period earlier today. https://t.co/TJV5xa7Pz0
This is the first of three days worth of workouts with the real competition heating up in the next two days. Tuesday will feature 7-on-7 matchups along with offensive and defensive line workouts, while the final 7-on-7 tournament will take place on Wednesday.
