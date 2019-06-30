Report: Celtics Would've Traded Kyrie Irving for Kemba Walker the Past 2 Years

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

The Boston Celtics are expected to sign Kemba Walker to a four-year, $141 million contract once free agency opens Sunday, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, but the team would have reportedly acquired him in the past if given the opportunity.

According to Steve Bulpett of the Boston Herald:

"One league exec who's dealt with the Celtics even went as far as to tell the Herald he knows for a fact the club would have been willing to trade Irving for Walker during the past two years. If he's right, it would indicate the Celts knew there were issues with Irving's approach to leadership and general ability to help cool the fires of young players whose image might have surpassed their actual abilities following the 2018 conference finals run."

