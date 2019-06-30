Thiago Silva Talks 'Greatest Player' Lionel Messi Ahead of Brazil vs. Argentina

CARL DE SOUZA/Getty Images

Brazil defender Thiago Silva talked up Argentina's Lionel Messi as the "greatest player in history" ahead of their Copa America semi-final clash.

The South American giants will go head-to-head on Tuesday, with Messi hoping to reach the final for the third consecutive edition of the tournament.

"For me, Messi is the greatest player in history, the greatest player I've ever seen," Silva said, per Goal's Dejan Kalinic. "But now, it's Brazil and Argentina. We'll leave it to admire him in other games ahead."

Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17 Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League? Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final? Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final? FC Copenhagen Fans Throw Beach Toys on Pitch During Final Match of Season Goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur's Famous Old Stadium—White Hart Lane Blue Is the Colour—B/R Animation Celebrates Chelsea's Title 270417_SS_RONALDORECORD_PLUS_1.mov Lyngby Goalkeeper Makes Incredible Goalkeeping Blunder We Asked Fans in Egypt: Who Is Your Champions League Legend? Here Is What Happened When the Champions League Trophy Visited Egypt 6-Year-Old Prodigy Ariana Dos Santos Has Has Met Her Barcelona Heroes Jamaican Fans Tell B/R Their UEFA Champions League Memories Arsene Wenger Carries on Regardless as Arsenal Stars Cause Chaos in Background N'golo Kante Will Win the PFA Players' Player of the Year Award Dmytro Hrechyshkin Scores Fine Free-Kick for Vorskla—but Did He Mean It? Right Arrow Icon

He added:

"Every time we face each other, whether in the national team or in the Champions League, it's very difficult to face him.

"No matter how much you study, you will never understand the quality he has and the difference he can make.

"At certain times, he pulls something else out of the hat that you cannot imagine. That's his difference."

On top of his 603 goals for Barcelona, Messi has found the net 68 times for Argentina.

He did so most recently in La Albiceleste's 1-1 draw with Paraguay in the group stage.

Argentina subsequently picked up 2-0 wins over Qatar and then Venezuela in the quarter-finals, though as Goal's Daniel Edwards noted, the Barcelona captain has not been at his best:

La Albiceleste are often guilty of being far too reliant on the forward to bail them out of trouble, though, so like Edwards, sports writer Andy West can see the positives behind Messi's struggles:

Brazil will present a bigger test than Venezuela, however, so his side could do with him finding some form in Tuesday's clash to maximise their chances of progressing.

Football writer Andrew Gaffney believes Messi and Argentina have a significant opportunity to win the Copa America this year:

If they can get past the Selecao, who have struggled to click in the final third without Neymar, Chile or Peru await in the final.

The former beat them on penalties in the past two Copa America finals, so they won't be easy to overcome. But they are not the same force they were in 2015 and 2016, and Argentina would be heavy favourites against the latter.

Beating hosts Brazil will require Argentina to overcome Silva and the rest of the Selecao's back line, who have yet to concede at the tournament. Although La Albiceleste have coped despite a couple of quiet showings from Messi, this is where he could make the difference.