Copa America 2019: Odds, Predictions for Semi-Final Fixtures

CARL DE SOUZA/Getty Images

The semi-finals of the 2019 Copa America are set, with Argentina facing off against hosts Brazil at the Estadio Mineirao in Belo Horizonte in the first on Tuesday.

Argentina beat Venezuela 2-0 in their quarter-final, while the Selecao advanced on penalties after a 0-0 draw with Paraguay.

In the second semi-final, Chile take on Peru at the Arena do Gremio in Porto Alegre on Wednesday.

Like Brazil, both sides won on penalties in the last round after goalless draws with Colombia and Uruguay, respectively.

Brazil vs. Argentina

Date: Tuesday, July 2

Time: 9:30 p.m. local (8:30 p.m. ET, 1:30 a.m. BST Wednesday)

TV: Telemundo (USA), Premier Sports (UK)

Live Stream: Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (USA), ESPN+ (USA), Premier Player (UK)

Odds: Brazil 10-11, Draw 33-13, Argentina 4-1

Prediction: Brazil 1-2 Argentina

Chile vs. Peru

Date: Wednesday, July 3

Time: 9:30 p.m. local (8:30 p.m. ET, 1:30 a.m. BST Thursday)



TV: Telemundo (USA), Premier Sports (UK)

Live Stream: Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (USA), ESPN+ (USA), Premier Player (UK)

Odds: Chile 30-29, Draw 11-5, Peru 77-19

Prediction: Chile 2-0 Peru

Odds courtesy of Oddschecker.

Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17 Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League? Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final? Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final? FC Copenhagen Fans Throw Beach Toys on Pitch During Final Match of Season Goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur's Famous Old Stadium—White Hart Lane Blue Is the Colour—B/R Animation Celebrates Chelsea's Title 270417_SS_RONALDORECORD_PLUS_1.mov Lyngby Goalkeeper Makes Incredible Goalkeeping Blunder We Asked Fans in Egypt: Who Is Your Champions League Legend? Here Is What Happened When the Champions League Trophy Visited Egypt 6-Year-Old Prodigy Ariana Dos Santos Has Has Met Her Barcelona Heroes Jamaican Fans Tell B/R Their UEFA Champions League Memories Arsene Wenger Carries on Regardless as Arsenal Stars Cause Chaos in Background N'golo Kante Will Win the PFA Players' Player of the Year Award Dmytro Hrechyshkin Scores Fine Free-Kick for Vorskla—but Did He Mean It? Right Arrow Icon

Brazil vs. Argentina

Brazil exorcised some demons with their shootout win over Paraguay, who had knocked them out of the Copa America at this stage on penalties in 2011 and 2015.

However, the Selecao looked to have clicked when they finished off the group stage with a 5-0 thrashing of Peru, but they reverted back to struggling in front of goal—as they did in their 3-0 win over Bolivia and 0-0 draw with Venezuela.

Football journalist Simon Edwards observed as much:

By contrast, Argentina produced their best performance of the tournament as they beat Venezuela 2-0, although that wasn't a particularly high bar to clear.

Unusually, Lionel Messi has been a peripheral figure of late, as Goal's Daniel Edwards noted:

Messi has scored four times against Brazil in the past but never in a competitive fixture, so Tuesday would be the ideal time for him to do so.

Though their talisman may have been quiet, La Albiceleste will be encouraged after Lautaro Martinez scored his second goal in consecutive games, having also found the net in the 2-0 win over Qatar.

The striker has enjoyed a bright start to his international career, per football writer Peter Coates:

Between the South American heavyweights, Brazil have had a slight edge with five wins in their last 10 meetings to Argentina's three.

Neither side has been at their best at the tournament this year, but Argentina are perhaps in slightly better shape, particularly if Messi can find a way to exert his usual influence.

Chile vs. Peru

Two-time defending champions Chile appeared to have little hope of winning a third consecutive Copa America when they entered this year's tournament with an ageing squad and many of their star players past their prime.

However, wins over Japan and Ecuador saw them through their group and they managed to get past Colombia—who won all three of their group games—on penalties.

Football writer Zach Lowy felt it was a deserved win for La Roja:

Their reward is a clash with rivals Peru, who are the weakest side remaining in the final four.

Peru had VAR to thank in their quarter-final, as opponents Uruguay had three goals disallowed before the match proceeded to penalties.

As sports writer Andy West demonstrated, it's remarkable La Blanquirroja have made it this far:

It's a testament to Peru that they're still in the competition, but this is likely to be the end of the line for them.

Chile have defied expectations, and they now have an excellent chance of winning a third consecutive Copa, starting with what should be a semi-final victory over Peru.