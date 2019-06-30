Copa America 2019: Odds, Predictions for Semi-Final Fixtures

Copa America 2019: Odds, Predictions for Semi-Final FixturesJune 30, 2019
The semi-finals of the 2019 Copa America are set, with Argentina facing off against hosts Brazil at the Estadio Mineirao in Belo Horizonte in the first on Tuesday.
Argentina beat Venezuela 2-0 in their quarter-final, while the Selecao advanced on penalties after a 0-0 draw with Paraguay.
In the second semi-final, Chile take on Peru at the Arena do Gremio in Porto Alegre on Wednesday.
Like Brazil, both sides won on penalties in the last round after goalless draws with Colombia and Uruguay, respectively.
Brazil vs. Argentina
Date: Tuesday, July 2
Time: 9:30 p.m. local (8:30 p.m. ET, 1:30 a.m. BST Wednesday)
TV: Telemundo (USA), Premier Sports (UK)
Live Stream: Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (USA), ESPN+ (USA), Premier Player (UK)
Odds: Brazil 10-11, Draw 33-13, Argentina 4-1
Prediction: Brazil 1-2 Argentina
Chile vs. Peru
Date: Wednesday, July 3
Time: 9:30 p.m. local (8:30 p.m. ET, 1:30 a.m. BST Thursday)
TV: Telemundo (USA), Premier Sports (UK)
Live Stream: Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (USA), ESPN+ (USA), Premier Player (UK)
Odds: Chile 30-29, Draw 11-5, Peru 77-19
Prediction: Chile 2-0 Peru
Odds courtesy of Oddschecker.
Brazil vs. Argentina
Brazil exorcised some demons with their shootout win over Paraguay, who had knocked them out of the Copa America at this stage on penalties in 2011 and 2015.
However, the Selecao looked to have clicked when they finished off the group stage with a 5-0 thrashing of Peru, but they reverted back to struggling in front of goal—as they did in their 3-0 win over Bolivia and 0-0 draw with Venezuela.
Football journalist Simon Edwards observed as much:
Simon Edwards @SimonEdwardsSAF
As with the first two games, Brazil move it well until they get to opposition box and then they have nothing. Firmino is isolated and has very little penalty area presence. It’s all good until they get near the goal then it’s hopeful.
By contrast, Argentina produced their best performance of the tournament as they beat Venezuela 2-0, although that wasn't a particularly high bar to clear.
Unusually, Lionel Messi has been a peripheral figure of late, as Goal's Daniel Edwards noted:
Daniel Edwards 💚 @DanEdwardsGoal
Two consecutive matches that Argentina have won with Messi doing next to nothing. It's encouraging, in a strange way.
Messi has scored four times against Brazil in the past but never in a competitive fixture, so Tuesday would be the ideal time for him to do so.
Though their talisman may have been quiet, La Albiceleste will be encouraged after Lautaro Martinez scored his second goal in consecutive games, having also found the net in the 2-0 win over Qatar.
The striker has enjoyed a bright start to his international career, per football writer Peter Coates:
Peter Coates @golazoargentino
When you want to talk about making the most of opportunities... Lautaro Martínez - 6 goals in 10 appearances Mauro Icardi - 1 goal in 8 apps Paulo Dybala - 1 goal in 21 apps https://t.co/jy1IkYQQXK
Between the South American heavyweights, Brazil have had a slight edge with five wins in their last 10 meetings to Argentina's three.
Neither side has been at their best at the tournament this year, but Argentina are perhaps in slightly better shape, particularly if Messi can find a way to exert his usual influence.
Chile vs. Peru
Two-time defending champions Chile appeared to have little hope of winning a third consecutive Copa America when they entered this year's tournament with an ageing squad and many of their star players past their prime.
However, wins over Japan and Ecuador saw them through their group and they managed to get past Colombia—who won all three of their group games—on penalties.
Football writer Zach Lowy felt it was a deserved win for La Roja:
Zach Lowy @ZachLowy
They might be inferior individually, but as a team, Chile have been superior to Colombia tonight. The way they swarm Colombian players in possession, the way everyone—even Alexis—helps out to defend, the way they slow down the pace at will, it’s just incredible. A true team.
Their reward is a clash with rivals Peru, who are the weakest side remaining in the final four.
Peru had VAR to thank in their quarter-final, as opponents Uruguay had three goals disallowed before the match proceeded to penalties.
As sports writer Andy West demonstrated, it's remarkable La Blanquirroja have made it this far:
Andy West @andywest01
Peru at Copa America: Played 4 Won 1 Failed to score in three of those four Lost 5-0 Minus 3 overall goal difference And... ...in the semi-finals
It's a testament to Peru that they're still in the competition, but this is likely to be the end of the line for them.
Chile have defied expectations, and they now have an excellent chance of winning a third consecutive Copa, starting with what should be a semi-final victory over Peru.
