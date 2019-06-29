Report: Nets to Renounce D'Angelo Russell Rights After Kyrie Irving Commits

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

The Brooklyn Nets will likely renounce their free-agency rights to D'Angelo Russell after Kyrie Irving agrees to a deal with them, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski reported Irving and Nets representatives will meet Sunday when NBA free agency officially opens and that the two parties "are motivated to move quickly toward" an agreement on a four-year, $141 million max contract.

Wojnarowski added the Nets are also open to helping facilitate a sign-and-trade, in which case they'd keep his salary-cap hold:

Russell and Irving always felt like an either-or scenario for Brooklyn. They're stylistically similar and would each almost certainly want to be the primary ball-handler and playmaker. SNY's Ian Begley also reported June 14 that Russell would likely be out the door in the event Irving arrived.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Friday the Nets extended Russell a qualifying offer for 2019-20, which makes him a restricted free agent. Should Brooklyn renounce his $21 million cap hold, he'd become an unrestricted free agent.

Since the Nets are willing to discuss possible sign-and-trade scenarios, Russell might be better off in restricted free agency. It widens the pool of potential suitors because a team interested in signing the 2019 All-Star could cancel out some or all of his contract by trading players to Brooklyn.

The Minnesota Timberwolves, for instance, will meet with Russell, according to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes.

The Timberwolves can't sign Russell outright since they'll be $6.3 million over the salary cap if they let all their free agents walk this summer. Minnesota could instead work out a deal with the Nets to acquire Russell, though it might have a hard time convincing Brooklyn to take on Andrew Wiggins ($27.5 million), Jeff Teague ($19 million) or Gorgui Dieng ($16.2 million).

As much as they might want to pave the way for Russell's next move, the Nets will ultimately be concerned with maintaining as much cap flexibility as possible. Charania reported Brooklyn is hopeful of adding Irving, Kevin Durant and DeAndre Jordan this offseason.

Salary-cap figures via Spotrac.