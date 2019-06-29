Woj: Kemba Walker 'On His Way' to Celtics; Expected to Finalize Contract Sunday

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 29, 2019

Charlotte Hornets' Kemba Walker warms up before an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks Saturday, March 9, 2019, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
Aaron Gash/Associated Press

The Boston Celtics have quickly emerged as the favorites to land free-agent point guard Kemba Walker, and things could be wrapped up shortly after the free-agency moratorium period opens Sunday.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday that Walker is preparing to meet with Celtics officials and that the two sides "will get together shortly after 6 p.m. tomorrow and finalize a deal" (h/t Yahoo Sports' Keith Smith).

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

