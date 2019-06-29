Knicks Rumors: NY Targeting Robin Lopez to Back Up Mitchell Robinson

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJune 29, 2019

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 03: Robin Lopez #42 of the Chicago Bulls looks on against the Washington Wizards during the second half at Capital One Arena on April 3, 2019 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
The New York Knicks are reportedly planning to target Chicago Bulls center Robin Lopez when he becomes an unrestricted free agent Sunday at 6 p.m. ET.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Saturday the Knicks view Lopez as a potential veteran backup to second-year center Mitchell Robinson.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

