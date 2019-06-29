Knicks Rumors: NY Targeting Robin Lopez to Back Up Mitchell Robinson

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The New York Knicks are reportedly planning to target Chicago Bulls center Robin Lopez when he becomes an unrestricted free agent Sunday at 6 p.m. ET.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Saturday the Knicks view Lopez as a potential veteran backup to second-year center Mitchell Robinson.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

