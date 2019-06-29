Report: Nets' 'Goals Center' on Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, DeAndre Jordan Trio

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

If things go the Brooklyn Nets' way during free agency, they will start next season with Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and DeAndre Jordan on their roster.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Nets' "goals center" on forming their version of a big three with that trio anchoring the franchise.

One constant connection for the Nets heading into free agency is Irving, with Charania noting the All-Star point guard is "fully focused" on a potential deal with the club.

Brian Lewis of the New York Post reported on Tuesday that Irving is "leaning toward" signing a four-year, $141 million deal with Brooklyn when the free-agent moratorium period ends on July 6.

Durant's plans for this offseason largely remain a mystery, though it appears as if he's set on one of four possible destinations.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the two-time NBA Finals MVP will meet with the Nets, New York Knicks, Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers.

Per Marc Stein of the New York Times, the Nets were exploring the feasibility of signing Jordan and using his friendship with Durant as a way to convince the 10-time All-Star to sign with them.

The Nets have a solid core in place with Caris LeVert, Spencer Dinwiddie and Joe Harris. They need star power to become a championship team, but there are quality pieces to build around.

Durant will likely be a redshirt player in 2019-20 as he recovers from a ruptured Achilles. Irving is coming off a disappointing season behind the scenes with the Boston Celtics, but he still averaged 23.8 points per game and shot 40.1 percent from three-point range.

Jordan remains a solid defensive player who also contributed 11.0 points and 13.1 rebounds in 69 games with the Dallas Mavericks and New York Knicks last season.