AFCON 2019: Scores, Results, Standings, Latest Schedule After Saturday

AFCON 2019: Scores, Results, Standings, Latest Schedule After SaturdayJune 29, 2019
Mauritania held Angola to a 0-0 draw on Saturday to pick up their first-ever point at an Africa Cup of Nations at the New Suez Stadium in Egypt.
The result means both teams remain behind Mali and Tunisia in Group E and have work to do in their final group games if they are to progress to the knockout stages.
Saturday's Scores
Mauritania 0-0 Angola
Cameroon vs. Ghana
Benin vs. Guinea-Bissau
Group E Standings
(Played, Won, Drawn, Lost, Goal Difference and Points
1. Mali: 2, 1, 1, 0, +3, 4
2. Tunisia: 2, 0, 2, 0, 0, 2
3. Angola: 2, 0, 2, 0, 0, 2
4. Mauritania: 2, 0, 2, 1, -3, 1
Sunday's Schedule
Burundi vs. Guinea: 6 p.m. local, 5 p.m. BST, 12 p.m. ET (Group B)
Madagascar vs. Nigeria: 6 p.m. local, 5 p.m. BST, 12 p.m. ET (Group B)
Uganda vs. Egypt: 9 p.m. local, 8 p.m. BST, 3 p.m. ET (Group A)
Zimbabwe vs. DR Congo: 9 p.m. local, 8 p.m. BST, 3 p.m. ET (Group A)
Saturday Recap
Angola dominated possession in the first half against Mauritania, but neither team could manage a single shot on target in the opening 45 minutes.
Sporting right-back Bruno Gaspar looked lively for the Palancas Negras. He crossed for Djalma Campos to head an effort just wide of the target after 15 minutes.
Campos had another effort hacked clear by Khassa Camara after rounding goalkeeper Brahim Souleymane and going for goal at a tight angle.
The Mauritania stopper was then called into action again just before the half-hour mark. Gaspar raced into the box but saw his shot blocked by Souleymane at his near post.
The Sporting defender was then needed to show the defensive side of his game to prevent Mauritania from opening the scoring on the hour.
Adama Ba looked destined to net from close range until Gaspar slid in with a brilliant challenge to deny the midfielder.
The action then switched to the other end, with Angola guilty of missing a sitter. Gelson did well to set up Wilson Eduardo, but the substitute managed to slot his shot wide from close range (UK only):
Eurosport UK @Eurosport_UK
'How did he miss?!' It doesn't matter how many times you watch it you will not understand how Wilson Eduardo managed to miss this. #AFCON2019 https://t.co/nLofnqhdkB
Eduardo missed another chance late on to win the match. The substitute was picked out at the far post by a deep cross into the box, but he misjudged the flight of the ball and could only head well wide.
Geraldo managed to get the ball in the back of the net for Angola in stoppage time, but it was correctly chalked off for offside.
