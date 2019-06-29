LA Lakers Odds-On Favorites to Win 2020 NBA Title Amid Kawhi Leonard Rumors

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

It turns out the Los Angeles Lakers getting more money to spend in free agency could go a long way in their pursuit of Kawhi Leonard.

Per Marc Stein of the New York Times: "With free agency a day and change away, it's the Lakers who have convinced Las Vegas—and an increasing number of league insiders—that they are L.A.'s true threat to limiting Kawhi Leonard's Raptors career to a single season. Not the Clippers."

According to Evan Abrams of the Action Network, "Westgate VP of Risk Management Jeff Sherman told Darren Rovell that the book moved the Lakers from +250 to +120 not because of big bets but to protect itself against the chance that Kawhi joins the Lakers."

