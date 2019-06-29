MLB All-Star Voting 2019: Predicting Top Snubs Under New Roster Format

Jim Mone/Associated Press

When the MLB All-Star Game reserves are announced Sunday, there will be a few players upset with their absences on the American and National League rosters.

The players at the biggest disadvantages in 2019 could be the ones who did not qualify for the Starters Election, which gave fans the opportunity to vote for each starter from a group of three players at each position.

While the second- and-third-placed finishers in the vote are not required to make the All-Star rosters, they do give the managers a good foundation to pick their reserves from.

A variety of factors will lead to a few of the league's top performers' exclusions from the July 9 game at Progressive Field, including depth at their position and the limited number of roster spots handed out to struggling teams.

Predictions for Top Snubs

Daniel Vogelbach, 1B or Domingo Santana, OF, Seattle

Typically the last-place teams in each division do not put multiple players on the All-Star Game roster, no matter how successful the individuals are.

That could be the case with Seattle Mariners pair Daniel Vogelbach and Domingo Santana, who are both deserving of All-Star honors for their success at the plate.

After Edwin Encarnacion's trade to the New York Yankees earlier in June, Vogelbach is Seattle's home run leader with 19 and he has also driven in 47 runs. Santana boasts a .279 average with 17 home runs, 60 RBIs and 90 hits.

One of the two could miss out on All-Star spots because of the depth at their respective positions as well.

Vogelbach could face a difficult time making it as a reserve because of Jose Abreu, Luke Voit and C.J. Cron at first base.

However, Vogelbach does have the third-most home runs of any American League first baseman, and he is sixth in RBI.

If Abreu, Voit and Cron are chosen above Vogelbach, Santana could be selected to the squad since he is tied for the most RBI of any left fielder in the AL and is second to Eddie Rosario in home runs.

While you could make a strong case for both players to make the AL roster, it is likely only one of them does, which will leave the other as one of the top-producing snubs in the league.

Brandon Lowe, 2B, Tampa Bay

Brandon Lowe's strong season for the Tampa Bay Rays was not recognized in All-Star voting, and it could be overlooked again when it comes to the final roster decision.

With DJ LeMahieu starting at second base and Tommy La Stella almost guaranteed of a spot, Lowe's position on the roster could come down to if the AL needs a third second baseman.

If the AL chooses a third second baseman, Lowe might not even be the guy since Jose Altuve is once again healthy and took second in the Starters Election to LeMahieu.

Lowe, who has 15 home runs and 47 RBIs with a .275 batting average, could be third or fourth on the list of most deserving Tampa Bay All-Stars in the eyes of some.

Charlie Morton, Tommy Pham and Austin Meadows, who earned spots in the Starters Election, should all be considered from the second-place Rays as well.

The AL can't bring every deserving Tampa Bay player to Ohio, and with a logjam at second base Lowe could be the odd man out.

Franmil Reyes, OF, San Diego

Some of the factors we mentioned above could be a perfect storm to keep the San Diego Padres' Franmil Reyes off the National League roster.

Reyes is tied for sixth in the NL with 22 home runs, but his .247 batting average and 60 hits do not match up with other players' records.

One of three Chicago Cubs outfielders who finished below the top three in the Starters Election should make the roster, as well as Charlie Blackmon and Joc Pederson.

Reyes is also going up against teammate Hunter Renfroe and a few others for the bench spots in the NL outfield.

The other factor going against Reyes' All-Star case is the popularity of teammates Manny Machado and Eric Hosmer, who could end up on the roster at their respective positions.

Even though Hosmer and Machado are not having as powerful seasons as Reyes, this is an All-Star Game, and they could be selected to provide some firepower off the bench in an attempt for the NL to win the game.

