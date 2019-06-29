The Opening 2019: Event Schedule, Top Prospects, Live Stream and More

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Before NFL stars such as Ezekiel Elliott, Jalen Ramsey and Landon Collins were making highlight-reel plays on Sundays, they were participating in the finals of The Opening.

A premier stage for the top high school football players in the country, The Opening Finals is a four-day event that begins Sunday at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. This year, the top players from the Class of 2020 will have a chance to showcase their skills, which could be important for those who have not yet committed to a college.

This camp gives athletes a chance to showcase their athleticism, and for the skill position players, they get to play in a seven-on-seven tournament that will give them a chance to prove their football skills.

Here's everything you need to know heading into this year's edition of The Opening Finals.

The Opening Finals 2019 Schedule

July 1: Training camp and showcase

July 2: Seven-on-seven pool play, Final 5 Linemen workout

July 3: Seven-on-seven tournament, Final 5 Linemen workout

The Opening Finals will air on ESPNU and can be streamed on WatchESPN on Wednesday, July 3, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

The Opening Finals Rosters

For the seven-on-seven tournament, the high school players have been divided into four teams, each named after a different emoji. Below are links to the roster for each team, courtesy of The Opening's Twitter:

Team Battery

Team Backpack

Team Money Bag

Team Wave

For the Final 5 Linemen challenge, the players have been divided into two teams.

Team Pancake (offensive linemen)

Team Skull (defensive linemen)

Top Prospects to Watch

WR Julian Fleming, Southern Columbia High School, Catawissa, Pa.

Julian Fleming is one of the top skill position players at this year's Opening Finals. A 6'2", 199-pound wide receiver, he committed to Ohio State in May, making him the top future Big Ten player at this year's event.

Per the 247Sports Composite Rankings, Fleming is the No. 1 wide receiver in the Class of 2020 and the No. 5 recruit in the class overall. Even though his high school is not far from Penn State, one of his other top choices, Fleming opted to commit to the Buckeyes, one of the Nittany Lions' top rivals.

"Honestly, it was my decision, and the only people that really impacted it were my family and I," Fleming said, according to PennLive.com's Aaron Carr. "We felt that Ohio State was the right place, and we just moved forward with that, and we're not going to look back at everything else."

The Opening will give Ohio State fans a chance to see the the 5-star receiver in action, perhaps for the first time.

LB Justin Flowe, Upland (Calif.) High School

Justin Flowe, the No. 1 inside linebacker and the No. 3 overall recruit in the Class of 2020, per the 247Sports Composite Rankings, is the highest-ranked recruit participating in The Opening who has not committed to a college.

Flowe could be staying close to home for college by attending USC, but he's also visited Alabama and Miami, among other schools, and received numerous offers from top Division I schools, according to his 247Sports profile.

A 6'2", 225-pound inside linebacker, Flowe has the potential to be a major boost to the linebacker corps at one of the top college football programs in the country next year.

DT Bryan Bresee, Damascus (Md.) High School

While Bryan Bresee won't be participating in the seven-on-seven action, he will have plenty of opportunities to showcase his skills, including in the Final 5 Linemen challenge.

Bresee is the top recruit participating in The Opening, as he is ranked No. 2 in the 247Sports Composite Rankings and is the No. 1 defensive tackle. The 6'5", 290-pound lineman is committed to play at Clemson.

According to 247Sports' Steve Wiltfong, Bresee had an impressive showing at The Opening Regionals in May, when he posted a 4.13-second shuttle time and 32-inch vertical leap. Another strong showing could be on the way in Texas.