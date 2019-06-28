Nikola Vucevic Rumors: Magic Preparing 4-Year Contract Offer Worth over $90M

John Raoux/Associated Press

The Orlando Magic are preparing to offer All-Star center Nikola Vucevic a four-year deal worth over $90 million, according to the New York Times' Marc Stein, with free agency set to get underway at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The 28-year-old just completed a four-year, $53 million contract.

Vucevic is coming off his finest season to date. The 7'0", 260-pound big man established career-high averages in scoring (20.8), rebounding (12.0) and assists (3.8) while tying a personal best of 1.1 blocks per game. That performance resulted in the eight-year veteran's first All-Star selection.

It also helped Orlando snap a six-year playoff drought.

The Montenegrin said in April that he'd be open to returning to Orlando, where he has spent the last seven seasons, according to Roy Parry of the Orlando Sentinel: "Obviously I've had a great seven years here, but at the same time, we'll see what happens. It's a mutual decision, and it's not just me. They have to decide what they want to do. Based on that, we'll go from there. I wish I knew what would happen. I wish I had a contract in hand. It would be all over right now."

Magic president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman made it known that the team wanted to re-sign Vucevic, per Parry:

"Bringing Vooch back is a priority. That being said, Vooch is going to have a lot of teams who will make him a priority for them, too. We will meet with his representatives at the appropriate time. Hopefully we can get something done. It's the NBA, and I always say there's a lot of real estate between the intentions and what gets done."

If Orlando doesn't get a deal done, there figures to be plenty of interest in the 7-footer on the open market. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski (h/t Lakers Nation's Corey Hansford) reported both the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics are potential landing spots. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported this month that Vucevic would be a top priority for the C's as they look to replace five-time All-Star Al Horford.