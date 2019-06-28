Clint Capela Trade Rumors: Rockets Have Partner for Deal If Jimmy Butler Joins

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Houston Rockets believe they have a trade partner in place for center Clint Capela should they acquire Jimmy Butler, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times.

Stein added that the Rockets do not plan to trade Capela unless they are able to land Butler.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported this week that the Rockets are targeting Butler in a potential sign-and-trade deal with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe reported that Houston has been shopping Capela, guard Eric Gordon and forward PJ Tucker in separate deals. The Rockets are reportedly hoping to open cap space and acquire first-round picks for use in a sign-and-trade with Philadelphia.

If Butler does not want to re-sign with the Sixers, a sign-and-trade could be an ideal resolution since it would allow Philadelphia to acquire a trade exception that can be used to add other players.

The 25-year-old Capela is among the NBA's best all-around centers, and he has improved significantly in each of his five NBA seasons.

While injuries limited Capela to 67 games last season, he set career highs with 16.6 points, 12.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. The Switzerland native also shot 64.8 percent from the field and averaged 1.5 blocks per game.

McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer" Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes Right Arrow Icon

The 6'10" big man signed a five-year, $90 million extension with the Rockets last year. He will make just under $14.9 million next season and is signed through the 2022-23 campaign.

Although Capela is a rising star, he could be a casualty of the Rockets' efforts to shake up their lineup. After posting the NBA's best record in 2017-18 and reaching Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals, the Rockets were eliminated in the second round of the playoffs by the Golden State Warriors last season.

The Warriors could lose both Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson in free agency, but even if they don't leave, they may miss all of 2019-20 because of injury. The top spot in the West is there for the taking.

Although the Los Angeles Lakers are making a hard charge with a core of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Kyle Kuzma plus enough cap space to sign another max player, the trio of James Harden, Chris Paul and Butler would arguably be equally dangerous.