AFCON 2019: Scores, Results, Standings, Latest Schedule After Friday

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IIJune 28, 2019

Tunisia's forward Wahbi Khazri (R) celebrates his goal during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) Group E football match between Tunisia and Mali at the Suez Stadium on June 28, 2019. (Photo by FADEL SENNA / AFP) (Photo credit should read FADEL SENNA/AFP/Getty Images)
FADEL SENNA/Getty Images

Mali missed the chance to secure their place in the knockout stages of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations on Friday after being held to a 1-1 draw by Tunisia.

The Group E leaders went ahead after goalkeeper Mouez Hassen let a corner slip through his grasp, but Tunisia grabbed their second point of the tournament from a deflected Wahbi Khazri free-kick.

The second fixture in the group sees Morocco take on Ivory Coast, while South Africa play Namibia in Group E in the final game of the day.

  1. Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17

  2. Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United

  3. FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars

  4. Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon

  5. Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders

  6. Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League?

  7. Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final?

  8. Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final?

  9. FC Copenhagen Fans Throw Beach Toys on Pitch During Final Match of Season

  10. Goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur's Famous Old Stadium—White Hart Lane

  11. Blue Is the Colour—B/R Animation Celebrates Chelsea's Title

  12. 270417_SS_RONALDORECORD_PLUS_1.mov

  13. Lyngby Goalkeeper Makes Incredible Goalkeeping Blunder

  14. We Asked Fans in Egypt: Who Is Your Champions League Legend?

  15. Here Is What Happened When the Champions League Trophy Visited Egypt

  16. 6-Year-Old Prodigy Ariana Dos Santos Has Has Met Her Barcelona Heroes

  17. Jamaican Fans Tell B/R Their UEFA Champions League Memories

  18. Arsene Wenger Carries on Regardless as Arsenal Stars Cause Chaos in Background

  19. N'golo Kante Will Win the PFA Players' Player of the Year Award

  20. Dmytro Hrechyshkin Scores Fine Free-Kick for Vorskla—but Did He Mean It?

Right Arrow Icon

    

Friday's Scores

Tunisia 1-1 Mali

Morocco vs. Ivory Coast

South Africa vs. Namibia

      

Standings

(Played, Won, Drawn, Lost, Goal Difference and Points)

Group D

1. Ivory Coast: 1, 1, 0, 0, +1, 3

2. Morocco: 1, 1, 0, 0, +1, 3

3. Namibia: 1, 0, 0, 1, -1, 0

4. South Africa: 1, 0, 0, 1, -1, 0

    

Group E

1. Mali: 2, 1, 1, 0, +3, 4

2. Tunisia: 2, 0, 2, 0, 0, 2

3. Angola: 1, 0, 1, 0, +1, 1

4. Mauritania: 1, 0, 0, 1, -3, 0

       

Saturday's Schedule

Mauritania vs. Angola: 4:30 p.m. local, 3:30 p.m. BST, 10:30 a.m. ET (Group E)

Cameroon vs. Ghana: 7 p.m. local, 6 p.m. BST, 1 p.m. ET (Group F)

Benin vs. Guinea-Bissau: 10 p.m. local, 9 p.m. BST, 4 p.m. ET (Group F)

       

Friday Recap

Tunisia came into the game looking for their first win and made a strong start against Mali.

Khazri was denied an early opener after just three minutes when his curling free-kick beat goalkeeper Djigui Diarra but hit the crossbar.

The 28-year-old then went close again with just 10 minutes left in the first half. He spotted Diarra off his line and tried his luck with a shot from range, but the goalkeeper hurried back and managed to palm the ball clear for a corner.

Mali also threatened, with Abdoulaye Diaby and Moussa Marega firing efforts off-target as the opening period ended goalless:

The deadlock was broken just after the hour mark through an own goal by Tunisia goalkeeper Hassen.

Mali midfielder Diadie Samassekou sent in a corner from the left that Hassen ought to have caught, but he allowed the ball to slip through his fingers and into the back of the net (UK only):

Tunisia hit back quickly and levelled 10 minutes later when Khazri's free-kick took a wicked deflection off Marega and beat Diarra.

Football editor Joe Maluleke noted the team's strength at set pieces:

Neither team could go on and find a winner in the final 20 minutes, meaning Mali stay top while Tunisia will need to win their final group game against Mauritania. 

Related

    PSG Will Accept $250M for Neymar

    Barcelona can have the Brazilian superstar for the same fee PSG paid them back in 2017

    World Football logo
    World Football

    PSG Will Accept $250M for Neymar

    Barcelona can have the Brazilian superstar for the same fee PSG paid them back in 2017

    AS.com
    via AS.com

    Ranking: Hottest Transfer Rumours 🔥

    De Ligt, Zaha, Seri, Firpo and more

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Ranking: Hottest Transfer Rumours 🔥

    De Ligt, Zaha, Seri, Firpo and more

    Dean Jones
    via Bleacher Report

    Rapinoe's Brother Is Finally Watching Her World Cup Outside of Prison

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Rapinoe's Brother Is Finally Watching Her World Cup Outside of Prison

    ESPN.com
    via ESPN.com

    Arsenal Fans Are Loving Leaked Kit Promo

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Arsenal Fans Are Loving Leaked Kit Promo

    reddit
    via reddit