AFCON 2019: Scores, Results, Standings, Latest Schedule After Friday

AFCON 2019: Scores, Results, Standings, Latest Schedule After FridayJune 28, 2019
Mali missed the chance to secure their place in the knockout stages of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations on Friday after being held to a 1-1 draw by Tunisia.
The Group E leaders went ahead after goalkeeper Mouez Hassen let a corner slip through his grasp, but Tunisia grabbed their second point of the tournament from a deflected Wahbi Khazri free-kick.
The second fixture in the group sees Morocco take on Ivory Coast, while South Africa play Namibia in Group E in the final game of the day.
Friday's Scores
Tunisia 1-1 Mali
Morocco vs. Ivory Coast
South Africa vs. Namibia
Standings
(Played, Won, Drawn, Lost, Goal Difference and Points)
Group D
1. Ivory Coast: 1, 1, 0, 0, +1, 3
2. Morocco: 1, 1, 0, 0, +1, 3
3. Namibia: 1, 0, 0, 1, -1, 0
4. South Africa: 1, 0, 0, 1, -1, 0
Group E
1. Mali: 2, 1, 1, 0, +3, 4
2. Tunisia: 2, 0, 2, 0, 0, 2
3. Angola: 1, 0, 1, 0, +1, 1
4. Mauritania: 1, 0, 0, 1, -3, 0
Saturday's Schedule
Mauritania vs. Angola: 4:30 p.m. local, 3:30 p.m. BST, 10:30 a.m. ET (Group E)
Cameroon vs. Ghana: 7 p.m. local, 6 p.m. BST, 1 p.m. ET (Group F)
Benin vs. Guinea-Bissau: 10 p.m. local, 9 p.m. BST, 4 p.m. ET (Group F)
Friday Recap
Tunisia came into the game looking for their first win and made a strong start against Mali.
Khazri was denied an early opener after just three minutes when his curling free-kick beat goalkeeper Djigui Diarra but hit the crossbar.
The 28-year-old then went close again with just 10 minutes left in the first half. He spotted Diarra off his line and tried his luck with a shot from range, but the goalkeeper hurried back and managed to palm the ball clear for a corner.
Mali also threatened, with Abdoulaye Diaby and Moussa Marega firing efforts off-target as the opening period ended goalless:
CAF @CAF_Online
STATS | Check out the first-half stats! #TotalAFCON2019 #TUNMLI https://t.co/Ps39KWmDR1
The deadlock was broken just after the hour mark through an own goal by Tunisia goalkeeper Hassen.
Mali midfielder Diadie Samassekou sent in a corner from the left that Hassen ought to have caught, but he allowed the ball to slip through his fingers and into the back of the net (UK only):
Eurosport UK @Eurosport_UK
"It's a huge, huge error from Tunisia's goalkeeper!" Oh, Mouez Hassen... 😱 📺 Eurosport 2 💻 https://t.co/wml1pZyCnS https://t.co/KUNAg8EEbJ
Tunisia hit back quickly and levelled 10 minutes later when Khazri's free-kick took a wicked deflection off Marega and beat Diarra.
Football editor Joe Maluleke noted the team's strength at set pieces:
Joe Maluleke @JoMaluleke
Four of Tunisia’s last six goals in the Africa Cup of Nations have been scored following set pieces situations (three on penalties, one following a corner). Set piece specialists! #TotalAFCON2019 #SSFootball
Neither team could go on and find a winner in the final 20 minutes, meaning Mali stay top while Tunisia will need to win their final group game against Mauritania.
