AFCON 2019: Scores, Results, Standings, Latest Schedule After Friday

FADEL SENNA/Getty Images

Mali missed the chance to secure their place in the knockout stages of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations on Friday after being held to a 1-1 draw by Tunisia.

The Group E leaders went ahead after goalkeeper Mouez Hassen let a corner slip through his grasp, but Tunisia grabbed their second point of the tournament from a deflected Wahbi Khazri free-kick.

The second fixture in the group sees Morocco take on Ivory Coast, while South Africa play Namibia in Group E in the final game of the day.

Friday's Scores

Tunisia 1-1 Mali

Morocco vs. Ivory Coast

South Africa vs. Namibia

Standings

(Played, Won, Drawn, Lost, Goal Difference and Points)

Group D

1. Ivory Coast: 1, 1, 0, 0, +1, 3

2. Morocco: 1, 1, 0, 0, +1, 3

3. Namibia: 1, 0, 0, 1, -1, 0

4. South Africa: 1, 0, 0, 1, -1, 0

Group E

1. Mali: 2, 1, 1, 0, +3, 4

2. Tunisia: 2, 0, 2, 0, 0, 2

3. Angola: 1, 0, 1, 0, +1, 1

4. Mauritania: 1, 0, 0, 1, -3, 0

Saturday's Schedule

Mauritania vs. Angola: 4:30 p.m. local, 3:30 p.m. BST, 10:30 a.m. ET (Group E)

Cameroon vs. Ghana: 7 p.m. local, 6 p.m. BST, 1 p.m. ET (Group F)

Benin vs. Guinea-Bissau: 10 p.m. local, 9 p.m. BST, 4 p.m. ET (Group F)

Friday Recap

Tunisia came into the game looking for their first win and made a strong start against Mali.

Khazri was denied an early opener after just three minutes when his curling free-kick beat goalkeeper Djigui Diarra but hit the crossbar.

The 28-year-old then went close again with just 10 minutes left in the first half. He spotted Diarra off his line and tried his luck with a shot from range, but the goalkeeper hurried back and managed to palm the ball clear for a corner.

Mali also threatened, with Abdoulaye Diaby and Moussa Marega firing efforts off-target as the opening period ended goalless:

The deadlock was broken just after the hour mark through an own goal by Tunisia goalkeeper Hassen.

Mali midfielder Diadie Samassekou sent in a corner from the left that Hassen ought to have caught, but he allowed the ball to slip through his fingers and into the back of the net (UK only):

Tunisia hit back quickly and levelled 10 minutes later when Khazri's free-kick took a wicked deflection off Marega and beat Diarra.

Football editor Joe Maluleke noted the team's strength at set pieces:

Neither team could go on and find a winner in the final 20 minutes, meaning Mali stay top while Tunisia will need to win their final group game against Mauritania.