Lakers Rumors: LAL 'Expected' to Pursue DeAndre Jordan in Free Agency

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 28, 2019

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 17: DeAndre Jordan #6 of the New York Knicks dribbles the ball during the second half of the game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Madison Square Garden on March 17, 2019 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Sarah Stier/Getty Images

If the Los Angeles Lakers want help on defense and are looking for a rim-protecting big man, DeAndre Jordan would seem like a good candidate to pursue in free agency. 

Per ESPN.com's Ramona Shelburne and Brian Windhorst, the Lakers are "expected to look" at finding a way to sign Jordan. 

Shelburne and Windhorst noted Jordan is interested in returning to Los Angeles after playing with the Clippers from 2008-18. 

The Lakers could have as much incentive to pursue Jordan as any other team in free agency. Anthony Davis has preferred to play power forward instead of center during his career. 

Davis is expected to be dealt to Los Angeles on July 6 after the Lakers agreed to a three-team deal with the New Orleans Pelicans and Washington Wizards, per ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski, Zach Lowe and Bobby Marks. The deal also gives the Lakers $32 million in salary cap space. 

Given LeBron James and Kyle Kuzma's defensive liabilities, the Lakers will need to add strong players on that side of the ball to help Davis. 

Jordan was worth 3.1 defensive win shares in 69 games with the Dallas Mavericks and New York Knicks last season. JaVale McGee led the Lakers with 2.9 defensive win shares in 75 games. 

The Lakers could play themselves out of Jordan's market, depending on how they go about spending that available cap money. If they sign a player to a max deal, they could be left with enough to fill out their roster with minimum contracts. 

Related

    Report: Warriors Have $375M Plan to Keep KD, Klay and Looney

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Warriors Have $375M Plan to Keep KD, Klay and Looney

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    The Best Player on Every Team Most Likely to Leave 👋

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    The Best Player on Every Team Most Likely to Leave 👋

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Nets Not the Favorites to Sign KD

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Nets Not the Favorites to Sign KD

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Trade Ideas for Kevin Love 💡

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Trade Ideas for Kevin Love 💡

    Greg Swartz
    via Bleacher Report