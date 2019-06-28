Lakers Rumors: LAL 'Expected' to Pursue DeAndre Jordan in Free Agency

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

If the Los Angeles Lakers want help on defense and are looking for a rim-protecting big man, DeAndre Jordan would seem like a good candidate to pursue in free agency.

Per ESPN.com's Ramona Shelburne and Brian Windhorst, the Lakers are "expected to look" at finding a way to sign Jordan.

Shelburne and Windhorst noted Jordan is interested in returning to Los Angeles after playing with the Clippers from 2008-18.

The Lakers could have as much incentive to pursue Jordan as any other team in free agency. Anthony Davis has preferred to play power forward instead of center during his career.

Davis is expected to be dealt to Los Angeles on July 6 after the Lakers agreed to a three-team deal with the New Orleans Pelicans and Washington Wizards, per ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski, Zach Lowe and Bobby Marks. The deal also gives the Lakers $32 million in salary cap space.

Given LeBron James and Kyle Kuzma's defensive liabilities, the Lakers will need to add strong players on that side of the ball to help Davis.

Jordan was worth 3.1 defensive win shares in 69 games with the Dallas Mavericks and New York Knicks last season. JaVale McGee led the Lakers with 2.9 defensive win shares in 75 games.

The Lakers could play themselves out of Jordan's market, depending on how they go about spending that available cap money. If they sign a player to a max deal, they could be left with enough to fill out their roster with minimum contracts.