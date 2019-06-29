Copa America 2019: TV Schedule and Live Stream for Saturday Quarter-Final

MAURO PIMENTEL/Getty Images

The semi-final lineup for the 2019 Copa America will be confirmed on Saturday evening after Uruguay and Peru meet in the last remaining quarter-final showdown.

Uruguay have been one of the standout sides in the competition so far and topped Group C. Manager Oscar Tabarez has a squad packed full of experience, youth and individuals capable of winning matches single-handedly.

Peru ended up progressing as one of the two highest-ranked third-placed teams in the group stages despite being hammered 5-0 by Brazil in their previous outing.

Brazil, Argentina and Chile have made it into the semi-finals after wins in their respective quarter-finals; the winner of Saturday's encounter will face the latter of that trio.

Here are the key details for the last quarter-final at Itaipava Arena Fonte Nova in Salvador and a preview of what's to come.

Date: Saturday, June 29

Time: 3 p.m. (ET), 8 p.m. (BST)

TV Info: Premier Sports 1 (UK), Telemundo (U.S.)

Live Stream: Premier Player (UK), ESPN+ (U.S.), Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (U.S.)

Saturday Preview

Although Uruguay have never been the easiest on the eye under Tabarez, they are far from ideal opponents when it comes to the knockout stages of the competition.

They've been renowned for their organisation and aggression in recent years, as well as their attacking potency provided by Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani.

Per OptaJavier, Uruguay's strike duo have been quick to get shots off in the final third at the competition so far:

Cavani was on hand in the final group game against Chile to net an excellent late winner:

What will encourage Celeste supporters is that Uruguay aren't as dependant on the pair as they have been in previous Copa Americas.

They still have a rock-solid defensive partnership of Diego Godin and Jose Maria Gimenez to fall back on. Ahead of them, Arsenal's Lucas Torreira and Juventus' Rodrigo Bentancur have the makings of an exceptional midfield pivot for years to come, as they're aged 23 and 22 respectively.

One area where they appear to be a little short is at full-back. Martin Caceres, who is traditionally a centre-back, has been used on either side of the defence.

As South American football journalist Jack Lang noted, they lack thrust at full-back:

Getting through to the semi-finals will be a tall order for Peru, and as is so often the case, they will be relying on veteran forward Paolo Guerrero to seize any half chances that fall his way.

Manager Ricardo Gareca will be worried by the defence after it disintegrated against Brazil in the previous fixture.

South American football journalist Simon Edwards said he's not sure they'll be able to cope with Cavani and Suarez:

Uruguay have flaws that teams in the knockout stages will be able to exploit. However, Peru lack the class across the field to cope with the intensity and physicality Tabarez's men bring to knockout matches.

Peru will surely be more defensively minded after their Brazil humbling and should be able keep their opponents quiet initially. Still, as Uruguay move through the gears, they won't have an answer.

Prediction: Uruguay 2-0 Peru