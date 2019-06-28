Copa America 2019: TV Schedule and Live Stream for Friday Quarter-Finals

Bruna Prado/Getty Images

After hosts Brazil needed penalties to get past Paraguay in the opening quarter-final at the 2019 Copa America on Thursday, Friday throws up two more mouth-watering last-eight clashes.

Lionel Messi's Argentina will look to put the struggles of the group stage behind them when they take on Venezuela at the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro.

Meanwhile, Colombia meet Chile at Sao Paulo's Arena Corinthians in what could be one of the games of the tournament.

Venezuela vs. Argentina

Date: Friday, June 28

Time: 4 p.m. local, 3 p.m. ET, 8 p.m. BST

TV Info: Telemundo (U.S.), Premier Sports 1 (UK)

Live Stream: Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, ESPN+ (U.S.) and Premier Player (UK)

Colombia vs. Chile

Date: Friday, June 28

Time: 8 p.m. local, 7 p.m. ET, 12 a.m. BST (Saturday)

TV Info: Telemundo (U.S.), Premier Sports 1 (UK)

Live Stream: Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, ESPN+ (U.S.) and Premier Player (UK)

Argentina needed an unconvincing 2-0 win over Qatar in their final group match in order to secure second in Group B and book their spot in the last eight:

They had previously been soundly beaten 2-0 by Colombia and held to a 1-1 draw by Paraguay.

Despite the presence of Messi and Sergio Aguero in their squad, La Albiceleste look a long way from potential Copa America champions at the moment.

Should they beat Venezuela, Argentina will meet Brazil in the semi-finals, but a victory is far from guaranteed.

As Paraguay did on Thursday against Brazil, Venezuela will likely play for penalties on Friday, and they have shown so far this tournament that they are more than capable of keeping teams out.

They held Peru and Brazil to 0-0 draws in Group A before beating Bolivia 3-1. However, they have also beaten Argentina 3-1 this season already.

Argentina will not want penalties as that is how they have been knocked out of each of the last three editions of the Copa America.

As such, they will need to find ways of getting through Venezuela's defence.

Messi and Aguero will be crucial, but the key could be width. Lionel Scaloni started with a narrow attacking three of Messi, Aguero and Lautaro Martinez against Qatar.

It may be necessary for him to fill the wider areas with Rodrigo De Paul, Paulo Dybala or Angel Di Maria on Friday in order to stretch the Venezuela defence.

Wagner Meier/Getty Images

Colombia, meanwhile, will be looking to continue their perfect campaign against Chile.

They were the only side to come through the group stage with nine points after they followed their win over Argentina with 1-0 victories against Qatar and Paraguay.

Chile lost their final group game 1-0 to Uruguay after beating both Ecuador and Japan.

There will be a huge amount of attacking quality on the pitch in Sao Paulo, with the likes of Alexis Sanchez and Eduardo Vargas taking on Duvan Zapata and James Rodriguez.

Unlike the Venezuela versus Argentina match, where one side is likely to sit deep, Chile and Colombia will both be confident enough to take the game to the opposition, so it should be a thrilling and tense encounter.