Sekou Doumbouya, Pistons Agree to Rookie Contract Ahead of NBA Summer League

Chris Schwegler/Getty Images

The Detroit Pistons have officially inked first-round pick Sekou Doumbouya to his rookie deal, the team announced Thursday.

The Pistons took the Guinea-born 18-year-old with the 15th overall pick. He was the youngest player taken in the draft.

This past season, Doumbouya averaged 7.7 points and 3.2 rebounds across 29 games for Limoges of LNB Pro A, France's top league. He also helped France win the 2016 FIBA U18 European Championship.

"He's a talented young man at his size and athleticism," Pistons head coach Dwane Casey said at Doumbouya's introductory press conference. "He can guard four positions, probably five. And to have him and a guy like Andre [Drummond] to be able to switch on the different players.

"And that's what the NBA is today, is to be able to switch all the positions and guard all the positions."

While Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman projected Doumbouya to grow into a "three-and-D starter," the expectation for his rookie season is modest:

"Given his age and fact that he averaged just 18.1 minutes per game this past season, Doumbouya isn't a likely regular in this year's rotation. He'll make appearances for his physicality and athleticism to give the frontcourt a different look. But any offense or defensive value the coaches get from Doumbouya in his rookie year should be considered a bonus."

Doumbouya signed his contract a day before the Pistons begin play at the Las Vegas Summer League. Detroit plays Croatia on Friday at 3 p.m. ET.

With the likes of Drummond and All-Star Blake Griffin in their frontcourt, the Pistons will slowly build on the progress Doumbouya makes in summer league.