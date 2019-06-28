MLB All-Star Game Rosters 2019: Voting Results for Starters; Predicting Reserves

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Following the first-ever Google MLB All-Star Election, fans have selected the starters for this year's Midsummer Classic, and now it's up to the players and commissioner's office to round out the American League and National League rosters.

Reserves will be chosen through a players-only ballot and the commissioner's office. Each of the 30 MLB clubs gets at least one representative at the All-Star Game.

Per MLB.com, the commissioner's office selects eight National League players—four pitchers and four position players—and six American League players—four pitchers and two position players. The NL has 23 roster spots to fill in addition to the starters, while the AL has 23. Each league has 20 position players and 12 pitchers.

The All-Star starter finalists are now thrown back into the pool with everybody else to determine reserves. Reserves, including pitchers, will be announced Sunday at 5:30 p.m. ET.

The All-Star Game is set for July 9 at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio.

Below is a look at the starting lineups followed by predictions for reserves.

American League Starting Roster

Gary Sanchez (New York Yankees), C

Carlos Santana (Cleveland Indians), 1B

DJ LeMahieu (Yankees), 2B

Jorge Polanco (Minnesota Twins), SS

Alex Bregman (Houston Astros), 3B

Mike Trout (Los Angeles Angels), OF—top overall vote-getter

George Springer (Astros), OF

Michael Brantley (Astros), OF

Hunter Pence (Texas Rangers), DH

Manager: Alex Cora (Boston Red Sox)

Predicted starting pitcher: Justin Verlander (Astros)

National League Starting Roster

Willson Contreras (Chicago Cubs), C

Freddie Freeman (Atlanta Braves), 1B

Ketel Marte (Arizona Diamondbacks), 2B

Javier Baez (Cubs), SS

Nolan Arenado (Colorado Rockies), 3B

Christian Yelich (Milwaukee Brewers), OF—top NL vote-getter

Ronald Acuna Jr. (Braves), OF

Cody Bellinger (Los Angeles Dodgers), OF

Manager: Dave Roberts (Dodgers)

Predicted starting pitcher: Hyun-Jin Ryu (Dodgers)

Predictions

American League

There are plenty of players in the American League deserving of being named reserves. Whoever gets the call will have high expectations to execute, as the AL attempts to extend its winning streak to seven.

There are already a couple of surprises in the list of starters. Cleveland Indians first baseman Carlos Santana got the start over the New York Yankees' Luke Voit and Minnesota Twins' C.J. Cron.

While hometown fans likely flooded the voting in an effort to get their guy in the starting lineup, Santana is also very deserving of his first All-Star nod.

The 33-year-old is second among AL first basemen in OPS (1.104), third in batting average (.290), fourth in home runs (18) and fifth in RBI (48).

The Indians should, at least, send reliever Brad Hand, too.

Minnesota shortstop Jorge Polanco will also appear in his first All-Star Game, and he is the first Twin to start in the game since 2013.

The 25-year-old has had a breakout season. His .321 batting average leads all AL shortstops, while his .909 OPS is second and 11 home runs are tied for fourth.

Perhaps what's even more impressive is who Polanco beat out at the position, as Yankees shortstop Gleybar Torres—his 19 home runs are most among AL shortstops—and the Houston Astros' Carlos Correa were the other finalists.

That's what reserve spots are for.

C: James McCann (Chicago White Sox)

1B: Luke Voit (Yankees), Dan Vogelbach (Seattle Mariners)

2B: Tommy Le Stella (Angels)

SS: Gleybar Torres (Yankees), Tim Anderson (White Sox)

3B: Hunter Dozier (Kansas City Royals), Matt Chapman (Oakland Athletics)

OF: Joey Gallo (Rangers), Trey Mancini (Baltimore Orioles)

DH: J.D. Martinez (Red Sox)

SP: Mike Minor (Rangers), Jake Odorizzi (Twins), Charlie Morton (Tampa Bay Rays), Lucas Giolito (White Sox), Marcus Stroman (Toronto Blue Jays), Jose Berrios (Twins)

RP: Brad Hand (Indians), Shane Greene (Detroit Tigers), Aroldis Chapman (Yankees), Ryan Pressly (Astros), Liam Hendriks (Athletics)

National League

If this is going to be the first year in which the National League beats the American League since 2012, it will need all of its roster to play up to Bellinger and Yelich's standard.

Yelich, the NL MVP, leads MLB with 29 home runs. Bellinger is right behind him with 26 dingers and an MLB-leading .356 batting average.

There is no doubt those two should have been named starters, but there are a few potential reserves in the NL who could have been selected to start.

Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Josh Bell will most likely be in his All-Star dugout as a reserve, mostly due to the depth at the position with the likes of starter Freddie Freeman, Pete Alonso and Anthony Rizzo. However, Bell's league-leading 70 RBI are starter-worthy, too.

The 26-year-old also ranks second among first basemen with a .311 batting average (behind Freeman's leading .312) and third in home runs with 22 (behind Alonso's leading 27, to be fair again).

Elsewhere in the infield, shortstop presents several options. Behind Javier Baez, who is the first player in league history to start consecutive All-Star games at both middle infield spots, Trevor Story and Dansby Swanson were finalists.

Story should be named to his second All-Star Game as a reserve, but Swanson could well lose out to four-time All-Star Manny Machado.

The depth at these two positions shows that regardless of who players pick and the commissioner's office selects at any position, it'll be hard to go wrong.

C: Yasmani Grandal (Brewers), J.T. Realmuto (Philadelphia Phillies)

1B: Josh Bell (Pittsburgh Pirates), Pete Alonso (New York Mets)

2B: Mike Moustakas (Brewers), Ozzie Albies (Braves)

SS: Manny Machado (San Diego Padres), Trevor Story (Rockies)

3B: Anthony Rendon (Washington Nationals)

OF: Marcell Ozuna (St. Louis Cardinals), Charlie Blackmon (Rockies), Joc Pederson (Dodgers)

SP: Max Scherzer (Nationals), Zack Greinke (Diamondbacks), Luis Castillo (Cincinatti Reds), Clayton Kershaw (Dodgers), Cole Hamels (Cubs), Caleb Smith (Miami Marlins)

RP: Will Smith (San Francisco Giants), Kirby Yates (Padres), Josh Hader (Brewers), Felipe Vazquez (Pirates), Kenley Jansen (Dodgers)

All statistics are courtesy of MLB.com unless otherwise specified.