LeBron James Teases Return of Pregame Chalk Toss in Response to Twitter Post

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 27, 2019

BROOKLYN, NY - DECEMBER 8: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers does his chalk toss before the game against the Brooklyn Nets on December 8, 2014 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2014 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

LeBron James seems to be feeling good about things right now, so much so that he could bring back one of his most famous pregame routines next season. 

After Timeless Sports posted a tweet calling James' chalk toss "forever hype," the four-time NBA MVP offered this response:

During his first preseason game with the Los Angeles Lakers last season, James didn't include the toss as part of his chalk routine:

James has gone long stretches without doing the famous toss during his career. He mostly abandoned it during his four years with the Miami Heat and in his second stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers

Now that the Lakers are reportedly on the verge of announcing the acquisition of Anthony Davis when the new league year begins on July 6, James has a lot to be happy about entering his second season with the team. 

It's worth celebrating this joyous occasion by throwing talcum powder in the air before games.   

