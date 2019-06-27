Kevin Durant Rumors: Warriors Have Expressed Optimism Due to Supermax Contract

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 27, 2019

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant paces around the bench during the first half in Game 3 of the team's first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday, April 18, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Kevin Durant's time with the Golden State Warriors may not be over due to how much money the team can offer him. 

Per The Athletic's Sam Amick, the Warriors are privately expressing optimism about re-signing Durant because they have the benefit of presenting the two-time NBA Finals MVP with a supermax offer of $221 million over five years. 

     

