Yankees News: Giancarlo Stanton Unlikely to Return in July from Knee Injury

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

New York Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton is expected to miss at least a month after he landed back on the 10-day injured list Wednesday.

According to MLB.com's Bryan Hoch, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said Thursday that Stanton is unlikely to return in July.

The Yanks placed Stanton on the IL with a sprained right knee. The slugger had come off the IL one week earlier, and he has appeared in just nine games this season due to biceps, shoulder, calf and knee injuries.

Stanton left New York's 4-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday with the knee ailment and did not appear in Wednesday's game. After an 8-7 Yankees victory against the Blue Jays on Wednesday, it was determined that Stanton would require another IL stint.

The 29-year-old's initial IL tenure was supposed to end in May, but a setback during a rehab assignment pushed his return to June. Now, there is no definitive timetable for when he will be back.

Per Mike Axisa of CBSSports.com, Yankees manager Aaron Boone did not originally think another trip to the IL would be necessary, especially with New York off Thursday, Friday and Monday due to the weekend series in the London against the Boston Red Sox.

Stanton is hitting .290 with one home run and seven RBI in 38 plate appearances this season after he hit .266 with 38 homers and 100 RBI during his debut campaign with the Yanks in 2018 following his acquisition from the Miami Marlins.

With the 2017 National League MVP back on the shelf for the foreseeable future, much of the workload in the Yankee outfield will fall on Aaron Hicks, Brett Gardner and Aaron Judge, the latter of whom recently returned from injury.

New York called up outfielder Mike Tauchman and utility man Thairo Estrada from Triple-A for the London trip, but one can only assume that Clint Frazier will soon get the call unless the Yanks plan on trading him.

Frazier is hitting .283 with 11 home runs and 34 RBI in 53 games this season, but he was sent down as part of a roster crunch when Stanton and Judge returned.

While the Yankees are once again dealing with major injury issues, they own the second-best record in the American League at 52-28 and hold a seven-game lead over the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the AL East.