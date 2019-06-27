Klay Thompson Rumors: Warriors Exit Door Is 'Open Ever so Slightly' Before FA

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Klay Thompson may reportedly consider other proposals if the Golden State Warriors don't make a max contract offer of $189.7 million over five years when free agency opens Sunday at 6 p.m. ET.

Sam Amick of The Athletic reported Thursday the door for Thompson to leave the Dubs has been left "open ever so slightly" with the Los Angeles Clippers the main threat to sign him on the open market.

The 29-year-old Los Angeles native averaged 21.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.1 steals across 78 regular-season appearances for the Warriors in 2018-19.

He suffered a torn ACL during the 2019 NBA Finals, which could force him to miss all of next season, but that's not expected to impact the contract offers he receives this summer.

Thompson and the Warriors are expected to reach a "quick agreement" if the team offers a max deal, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Only if Golden State opts against the nearly $190 million contract is the five-time All-Star expected to seriously consider other options.

In February 2018, Thompson said he hoped to remain with the Warriors for his entire NBA career.

"Absolutely," he told reporters. "Playing for one team your whole career is definitely special. Only so many guys have done it in professional sports, so it'll be a goal of mine. Hopefully it all works out."

Thompson is one of the league's premier 3-and-D players, and with Kevin Durant, whose status for next season is also unsettled because of a ruptured Achilles, likely to more actively seek out other offers as a free agent, the pressure is on the Warriors to keep the Washington State product.

All told, a Thompson departure from Golden State still seems like a long shot, but the Clippers are apparently waiting to pounce if the Dubs don't immediately close the deal.