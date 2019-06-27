Germany Beats Romania in 4-2 Thriller, Advances to 2019 U21 Euro Final

Germany Beats Romania in 4-2 Thriller, Advances to 2019 U21 Euro FinalJune 27, 2019
Germany booked their place in the final of the 2019 UEFA European Under-21 Championship on Thursday by beating Romania 4-2 in a thriller at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara in Bologna, Italy.
A fast-paced first half saw Germany take the lead after 21 minutes through Nadiem Amiri. The Hoffenheim midfielder broke forward and rifled a low strike past goalkeeper Andrei Radu.
Their lead lasted only five minutes, with Romania hitting back after being awarded a penalty for a foul by Timo Baumgartl on Ianis Hagi. George Puscas managed to squeeze his spot-kick past Alexander Nubel for the equaliser.
Puscas added his second of the game just before half-time, directing a powerful header home from Andrei Ivan's left-wing cross.
Germany levelled the match within minutes of the restart from the penalty spot. Luca Waldschmidt squeezed a penalty past Radu after Hagi was penalised for a tug on Mahmoud Dahoud.
Waldschmidt then fired Germany in front with a low free-kick in the 90th minute before Amiri added a fourth in stoppage time to seal his team's spot in the final.
Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Jonathan Tah was fit to start for Germany, while Amiri replaced Marco Richter in the starting XI. Romania named a strong team featuring star forwards Hagi and Puscas:
UEFA U21 EURO @UEFAUnder21
🗒️ Team news from Renato Dall'Ara... #U21EURO #GERROU https://t.co/0KcZHi9stk
Goal's Mark Doyle noted the high temperatures in Italy before kick-off:
Mark Doyle @Mark_Doyle11
In the words of Father Jack Hackett, "More water!" It's 38 degrees in Bologna - just 10 minutes ahead of kick-off. Makes you wonder what Qatar 2022 will be like... dangerous, probably. #U21EURO #GER #GERROM https://t.co/JlgY6aiG5I
The heat meant the game was punctuated by cooling breaks, but despite the temperature, the two teams played out a thrilling first half.
Germany started well and took the lead from a swift counter-attack. The team won possession in midfield and fed Amiri, who raced forward and fizzed a low shot past Radu:
Kevin Hatchard 🎙⚽️ @kevinhatchard
That’s Amiri at his best. Stunning. If he can produce that kind of run more often, what a player he’ll be. #GERROU
Romania came back strongly and were gifted the chance to equalise when Baumgartl lunged in on Hagi just inside the penalty area.
Goalkeeper Nubel guessed the right way but still could not prevent Puscas from finding the back of the net.
Romania were the better side after equalising, with Puscas at the heart of all their best moves. The Palermo forward forced Nubel into a good save before heading his team in front after 44 minutes:
Goal @goal
🇷🇴 George Puscas at #U21EURO 🇭🇷 | ⚽️ 🏴 | ⚽️ 🇩🇪 | ⚽️⚽️ Big name. Big future. https://t.co/VicWnfADpM
He went close to sealing his hat-trick in stoppage time at the end of the first half. Florin Stefan whipped in a cross from the left, but Puscas' effort was well-saved by Nubel.
There was more drama at the start of the second half, as Germany were awarded a penalty for a pull by Hagi on Dahoud at a corner.
Again the goalkeeper went the right way for the penalty, but Radu could not keep Waldschmidt's effort out.
The temperatures took their toll in the second half as the tempo dropped, but Germany had the better chances with Waldschmidt and substitute Lukas Nmecha both firing good opportunities well wide of the target.
The game looked to be headed into extra time until Germany struck twice late on. Waldschmidt grabbed his seventh of the tournament from a free-kick just outside the penalty area:
Squawka Football @Squawka
Gian-Luca Waldschmidt has now scored more #U21EURO goals for Germany (7) than any other player has ever managed. At the double against Romania. https://t.co/fsQah8n3Gv
Nmecha then won another free-kick in a similar position after being pulled back by Alex Pascanu, who saw red for the challenge.
Amiri made no mistake with his set piece, curling his effort around the wall and past the goalkeeper to keep Germany on course to retain their title.
What's Next?
Germany must wait to discover who they will play in Sunday's final. Spain take on France in the second semi-final on Thursday.
