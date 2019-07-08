Jarrett Culver, T-Wolves Agree to Rookie Contract; Won't Play in Summer League

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Jarrett Culver can start his NBA career after agreeing to his rookie contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The team announced the deal Monday. Minnesota also stated Culver won't play in the Summer League but "will participate in all team activities, including practices and additional team and individual workouts while he fully integrates himself in the team's offseason player development program."

Under the 2019-20 rookie wage scale, Culver will earn $15,260,900 over his first three seasons. He can also make $6,757,552 in his fourth year if the Timberwolves use their team option.

Culver joined the Timberwolves after being selected No. 6 overall in the 2019 draft. The pick was made by the Phoenix Suns, who traded his rights to Minnesota in exchange for Dario Saric and the 11th pick (Cameron Johnson).

Timberwolves players tweeted their excitement about adding Culver:

Last season was a breakout campaign for Culver at Texas Tech. He had a solid freshman year in 2017-18 with 11.2 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. Those numbers jumped to 18.5 points and 6.4 rebounds as the Red Raiders reached the national title game for the first time.

Minnesota has seemingly been in a holding pattern for years with just one playoff appearance since 2004-05. Karl-Anthony Towns is an excellent star to build around, but the organization has struggled to do so.

Jimmy Butler talked his way into a trade. Andrew Wiggins hasn't lived up to his potential since being acquired from the Cleveland Cavaliers five years ago in the Kevin Love trade.

Robert Covington is a terrific role player who seems to work well in any situation, and Culver's versatility as a three-and-D wing makes him a perfect complementary piece to Towns.

The Timberwolves still have work to do if they want to become a playoff contender in the Western Conference, but they appear to be headed in the right direction for the first time in years.