Clippers Rumors: Latest News on Kawhi Leonard, Jimmy Butler and More

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

The 2019 NBA offseason is loaded with optimism for the future of the Los Angeles Clippers. After a better-than-expected campaign, the franchise is poised to add a superstar piece.

Several top free agents—from Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard to Klay Thompson and Jimmy Butler—are connected to the Clippers. Although a couple of those standouts could be headed a different direction, that Los Angeles is linked to them is encouraging.

Once 6 p.m. ET arrives on June 30 and free agency is officially open, the Clippers would be thrilled to secure one of those All-Stars.

Apparently, though, they have a shot at landing two.

Sam Amick of The Athletic, citing a source, said Los Angeles adding Leonard and Butler is a scenario that looks increasingly possible.

"There are strong indications that Leonard is interested in having Butler as a running mate, and it's the sort of powerful pairing that would certainly vault the Clippers into contention," Amick reported.

Such a combination would require the front office to trade Danilo Gallinari. He's due $22.6 million next season, per HoopsHype, but has an expiring deal. As long as draft capital is attached, non-contending teams would entertain taking on Gallinari's contract.

Aaron Gash/Associated Press

The Clippers are considered a front-runner for Leonard, but they're competing with the Philadelphia 76ers and a particularly aggressive Houston Rockets team for Butler.

Given the latest news, though, Los Angeles is probably ready to focus its attention on those two players.

According to Amick, Durant is more likely targeting the New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors than the Clippers.

Sorry about the billboard, folks.

Shams Charania of The Athletic added Thompson is open to meeting with the Clippers, but only if his upcoming meeting with Golden State unexpectedly falls apart.

In case Los Angeles is also unable to attract Leonard, the team is preparing a backup plan—and it's a familiar one.

Charania reported the Clippers could express interest in Harris, who spent a portion of the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons there. They shipped him to the Sixers at the trade deadline, getting back Landry Shamet and a bundle of picks in return.

And maybe Harris will end up playing alongside them anyway.

Los Angeles can't be certain what free agency holds, but the franchise has plenty of options entering this pivotal stretch.

Follow Bleacher Report writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR.