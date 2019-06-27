Elite 11 Finals 2019: Event Schedule, Top Prospects, Live Stream and More

Associated Press

Some of the best quarterbacks in the class of 2020 converge on Frisco, Texas, for the Elite 11 Finals from Friday to Sunday.

In total, 20 signal-callers from across the United States will participate in the three-day event that consists of training drills on and off the field for the next generation of top players at their position.

The competition's history is a who's who of quarterbacks. In 2017, Ohio State's Justin Fields won the MVP out of a group that included Clemson's Trevor Lawrence.

A year ago, Oklahoma freshman Spencer Rattler took home MVP honors from a group that included the top five pro-style and four of the top five dual-threat quarterbacks in the 247Sports composite rankings.

This year's competition contains seven of the top 10 pro-style and the top four dual-threat quarterbacks in the class of 2020, per 247Sports.

There is no live coverage mentioned on the event's website, but the Elite 11 has had a series on NFL Network documenting the top talent in the last few years.

Top Prospects

Bryce Young, No. 1 Dual Threat QB, Mater Dei (CA), Committed to USC

USC commit Bryce Young is one of the headliners in the Elite 11 field.

Young is the No. 2 overall quarterback in the 247Sports composite rankings, and he is the top dual-threat signal-caller in the class of 2020.

The four-star player is expected to be the next in a long line of successful quarterbacks at USC, and if all goes right for the Trojans this season, he will work under offensive coordinator Graham Harrell in his second season in 2020.

Harrell is bringing qualities of the Air Raid offense to USC, and Young has already had discussions with the new play-caller.

In fact, Young's coaching staff at Mater Dei will be helping with the transition from senior year of high school to freshman year of college by implementing some things from USC's offense, as he told 247Sports' Keely Eure.

"My coach at Mater Dei has talked to coach [Graham] Harrell and we've kind of incorporated some of the stuff that they run up there," Young said. "So, just trying to simulate and get comfortable with the offense so that I feel like I can step in and succeed when I get there."

Although the entire field is littered with talent, Young comes into the Elite 11 with a bit more pressure to shine as the top recruit competing.

Young will be one of the favorites to follow in the footsteps of Fields and Rattler as MVP, but he has plenty of work to put in before that can come to fruition.

Jack Miller, No. 2 Pro Style QB, Chaparral (AZ), Committed to Ohio State

If everything goes right at Ohio State, Jack Miller could be the top quarterback on its depth chart in two years.

Miller, who will head to the Buckeyes after playing his high school ball in Arizona, is the top pro-style quarterback attending the Elite 11.

He is one of nine offensive prospects already committed to the Buckeyes in the class of 2020, which includes three wide receivers.

In the long term, Miller will be tasked with developing under Fields for a season before he takes the reigns of the offense and the current Ohio State quarterback heads to the NFL.

In the short term, Miller has an opportunity to stand out among a handful of QBs who will be headed to the SEC, Clemson and Notre Dame.

Miller is a typical pocket quarterback with a strong arm, and he is a player who looks to run second, which is different from what Ohio State has had in previous years at the position.

If he impresses enough, he could follow Fields—who started his career at Georgia—as an MVP at the event on the future Ohio State roster.