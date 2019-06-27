Neto Joins Barcelona from Valencia in Transfer Worth Up to €35 Million

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Valencia goalkeeper Neto has joined Barcelona in a transfer that could be worth up to €35 million, trading places with Jasper Cillessen.

The Blaugrana announced the news on Thursday:

According to the club's official website, the initial transfer fee will be €26 million, with €9 million in add-ons. Los Che paid €35 million to land Cillessen on Wednesday.

Per sports writer Rik Sharma, the deal did not come as a surprise:

Neto was Valencia's regular starter in La Liga last season, while Cillessen mostly backed-up Marc-Andre ter Stegen and was Barcelona's primary stopper in the Copa del Rey. In all likelihood, the Dutchman will be Los Che's No. 1 next season, while Neto will back up Ter Stegen.

The Brazilian has experience in such a role, as he previously provided cover for Gianluigi Buffon during a two-year spell at Juventus. Per Football Italia, he later said he wasn't happy in Turin, leading to his transfer to Spain in search of more playing time.

Cillessen found himself in a similar position at the Camp Nou, and exit rumours started to swirl last summer.

Per Fox Sports (h/t Marca), he was linked to both Arsenal and Liverpool, but they addressed their goalkeeping needs by adding Bernd Leno and Alisson Becker, respectively.

The swap with Neto will satisfy Cillessen's desire for more regular playing time without leaving the Catalans short of a quality backup.

According to Sport (h/t Mirror's Alex Milne), it will also allow the two clubs to manipulate financial fair play regulations. Neto's move will reportedly be made official before the end of the fiscal year, and Cillessen will be registered after, with that transfer fee counting toward next season.