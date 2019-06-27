Gold Cup 2019: Final Look at Group Results, Tables Before Quarter-Final Fixtures

Gold Cup 2019: Final Look at Group Results, Tables Before Quarter-Final FixturesJune 27, 2019
The 2019 Gold Cup group stages came to an end on Wednesday night, with all of the sides expected to challenge for the prize making it into the quarter-final bracket.
The United States and Mexico have traditionally battled for this trophy and are each looking in fine fettle, having won all three of their group games. Meanwhile, Haiti have emerged as a surprise package, topping a Gold Cup group for the first time.
Curacao are the other surprise side in the quarters, as they finished behind Jamaica in Group C. The remaining teams in the bracket are Canada, Costa Rica and Panama.
Here are the group tables and results after all the matches were completed, as well as a look ahead to what to expect in the last eight.
Final Group Standings (Points, Goal Difference) and Results
Group A
1. Mexico (9,10)
2. Canada (6,9)
3. Martinique (3,-2)
4. Cuba (0,-17)
Canada 4-0 Martinique
Mexico 7-0 Cuba
Cuba 0-3 Martinique
Mexico 3-1 Canada
Canada 7-0 Cuba
Martinique 2-3 Mexico
Group B
1. Haiti (9,4)
2. Costa Rica (6,4)
3. Bermuda (3,0)
4. Nicaragua (0,-8)
Haiti 2-1 Bermuda
Costa Rica 4-0 Nicaragua
Nicaragua 0-2 Haiti
Costa Rica 2-1 Bermuda
Bermuda 2-0 Nicaragua
Haiti 2-1 Costa Rica
Group C
1. Jamaica (5,1)
2. Curacao (4,0)
3. El Salvador (4,-3)
4. Honduras (3,2)
Curacao 0-1 El Salvador
Jamaica 3-2 Honduras
El Salvador 0-0 Jamaica
Honduras 0-1 Curacao
Jamaica 1-1 Curacao
Honduras 4-0 El Salvador
Group D
1. United States (9,11)
2. Panama (6,3)
3. Guyana (1,-6)
4. Trinidad & Tobago (1,-8)
Panama 2-0 Trinidad & Tobago
United States 4-0 Guyana
Guyana 2-4 Panama
United States 6-0 Trinidad & Tobago
Trinidad & Tobago 1-1 Guyana
Panama 0-1 United States
Quarter-Final Fixtures (ET)
Saturday, June 29
7 p.m. Haiti vs. Canada
9:30 p.m. Mexico vs. Costa Rica
Sunday, June 30
5:30 p.m. Jamaica vs. Panama
8 p.m. United States vs. Curacao
With the pre-tournament favourites progressing with minimal fuss, the sides performing above expectations have captured the imagination so far.
It's been a campaign to remember for Haiti, who capped off their group stage with a fantastic comeback win over Costa Rica. After successes over modest opposition in Bermuda and Nicaragua in their first two games, beating Los Ticos suggests they're a team capable of doing some more damage in the tournament.
It will be Canada for them in the quarters, where Haiti will be tasked with containing some of the best young talent at the Gold Cup. Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies has been a threat for the Canucks, but 19-year-old Jonathan David has stood out, netting five times at the tournament so far to see him lead the Golden Boot race:
John Molinaro @JohnMolinaro
Alphonso Davies gets the headlines. By my word, Jonathan David is some player. Can’t recall #canMNT ever having a forward like him.
The other shock story has been Curacao, who edged into the knockout stages from a tight Group C thanks to a 1-1 draw with Jamaica.
Their progression couldn't have been much more dramatic, with this stunning stoppage-time equaliser from Jurien Gaari enough to see them into the last eight for the first time ever:
Gold Cup 2019 @GoldCup
🇨🇼 GOAL CURAÇAO!!! Jurien Gaari in the dying minutes scores this 🚀 !!! Curaçao can still advance to the next round with this result! #JAMvCUW #ThisIsOurs #GoldCup2019 https://t.co/nSrxxe87GA
Goal's Jon Arnold paid tribute to the development of the nation in recent years to make it to this point:
Jon Arnold @ArnoldcommaJon
Curacao has to be Concacaf's poster child. They make #GoldCup in 2017. Come out, try to play football. Lose every game 2-0, but do so with dignity. They continue with the project. Win 3 Nations League games. Get their first Gold Cup goal & with it their first win. Now knockouts!
They face a huge task in the quarter-finals against defending champions United States. While the USMNT have shown vulnerabilities over the last 12 months, at the Gold Cup they have been improved, with their 6-0 win over Trinidad & Tobago arguably the best display from any team so far.
In attack, the team has been especially potent:
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
The USMNT wins Gold Cup Group D, thanks to Jozy Altidore's 42nd career goal for the USA. The 11 goals scored by Team USA in group play match their most in a single Gold Cup group stage (also had 11 in 2013). The US will face Cinderella story Curaçao in the quarterfinals. https://t.co/C85IkwlBz7
Meanwhile, Mexico may be without a number of key creators and goalscorers at the Gold Cup, yet they've been able to navigate through Group A with ease. They'll be the big favourites up against Costa Rica, who have yet to find their groove.
The remaining quarter-final sees Jamaica face Panama, with the former seeking to go one better than their runners-up finish in the Gold Cup two years ago.
