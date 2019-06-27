Gold Cup 2019: Final Look at Group Results, Tables Before Quarter-Final Fixtures

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The 2019 Gold Cup group stages came to an end on Wednesday night, with all of the sides expected to challenge for the prize making it into the quarter-final bracket.

The United States and Mexico have traditionally battled for this trophy and are each looking in fine fettle, having won all three of their group games. Meanwhile, Haiti have emerged as a surprise package, topping a Gold Cup group for the first time.

Curacao are the other surprise side in the quarters, as they finished behind Jamaica in Group C. The remaining teams in the bracket are Canada, Costa Rica and Panama.

Here are the group tables and results after all the matches were completed, as well as a look ahead to what to expect in the last eight.

Final Group Standings (Points, Goal Difference) and Results

Group A

1. Mexico (9,10)

2. Canada (6,9)

3. Martinique (3,-2)

4. Cuba (0,-17)

Canada 4-0 Martinique

Mexico 7-0 Cuba

Cuba 0-3 Martinique

Mexico 3-1 Canada

Canada 7-0 Cuba

Martinique 2-3 Mexico

Group B

1. Haiti (9,4)

2. Costa Rica (6,4)

3. Bermuda (3,0)

4. Nicaragua (0,-8)

Haiti 2-1 Bermuda

Costa Rica 4-0 Nicaragua

Nicaragua 0-2 Haiti

Costa Rica 2-1 Bermuda

Bermuda 2-0 Nicaragua

Haiti 2-1 Costa Rica

Group C

1. Jamaica (5,1)

2. Curacao (4,0)

3. El Salvador (4,-3)

4. Honduras (3,2)

Curacao 0-1 El Salvador

Jamaica 3-2 Honduras

El Salvador 0-0 Jamaica

Honduras 0-1 Curacao

Jamaica 1-1 Curacao

Honduras 4-0 El Salvador

Group D

1. United States (9,11)

2. Panama (6,3)

3. Guyana (1,-6)

4. Trinidad & Tobago (1,-8)

Panama 2-0 Trinidad & Tobago

United States 4-0 Guyana

Guyana 2-4 Panama

United States 6-0 Trinidad & Tobago

Trinidad & Tobago 1-1 Guyana

Panama 0-1 United States

Quarter-Final Fixtures (ET)

Saturday, June 29

7 p.m. Haiti vs. Canada

9:30 p.m. Mexico vs. Costa Rica

Sunday, June 30

5:30 p.m. Jamaica vs. Panama

8 p.m. United States vs. Curacao

Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17 Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League? Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final? Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final? FC Copenhagen Fans Throw Beach Toys on Pitch During Final Match of Season Goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur's Famous Old Stadium—White Hart Lane Blue Is the Colour—B/R Animation Celebrates Chelsea's Title 270417_SS_RONALDORECORD_PLUS_1.mov Lyngby Goalkeeper Makes Incredible Goalkeeping Blunder We Asked Fans in Egypt: Who Is Your Champions League Legend? Here Is What Happened When the Champions League Trophy Visited Egypt 6-Year-Old Prodigy Ariana Dos Santos Has Has Met Her Barcelona Heroes Jamaican Fans Tell B/R Their UEFA Champions League Memories Arsene Wenger Carries on Regardless as Arsenal Stars Cause Chaos in Background N'golo Kante Will Win the PFA Players' Player of the Year Award Dmytro Hrechyshkin Scores Fine Free-Kick for Vorskla—but Did He Mean It? Right Arrow Icon

With the pre-tournament favourites progressing with minimal fuss, the sides performing above expectations have captured the imagination so far.

It's been a campaign to remember for Haiti, who capped off their group stage with a fantastic comeback win over Costa Rica. After successes over modest opposition in Bermuda and Nicaragua in their first two games, beating Los Ticos suggests they're a team capable of doing some more damage in the tournament.

It will be Canada for them in the quarters, where Haiti will be tasked with containing some of the best young talent at the Gold Cup. Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies has been a threat for the Canucks, but 19-year-old Jonathan David has stood out, netting five times at the tournament so far to see him lead the Golden Boot race:

The other shock story has been Curacao, who edged into the knockout stages from a tight Group C thanks to a 1-1 draw with Jamaica.

Their progression couldn't have been much more dramatic, with this stunning stoppage-time equaliser from Jurien Gaari enough to see them into the last eight for the first time ever:

Goal's Jon Arnold paid tribute to the development of the nation in recent years to make it to this point:

They face a huge task in the quarter-finals against defending champions United States. While the USMNT have shown vulnerabilities over the last 12 months, at the Gold Cup they have been improved, with their 6-0 win over Trinidad & Tobago arguably the best display from any team so far.

In attack, the team has been especially potent:

Meanwhile, Mexico may be without a number of key creators and goalscorers at the Gold Cup, yet they've been able to navigate through Group A with ease. They'll be the big favourites up against Costa Rica, who have yet to find their groove.

The remaining quarter-final sees Jamaica face Panama, with the former seeking to go one better than their runners-up finish in the Gold Cup two years ago.