Lakers Rumors: D'Angelo Russell Drawing 'Serious Interest' from LA

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

The D'Angelo Russell-Los Angeles Lakers divorce of 2017 could end in a reconciliation, according to Shams Charania The Athletic and Stadium.

Charania reported Wednesday that the Lakers have "serious interest" in Russell, who is set to become a restricted free agent:

"The Lakers have serious interest in Nets restricted free agent D’Angelo Russell, L.A.’s former No. 2 overall pick and former starting point guard, league sources said. The Lakers’ interest in Russell is real, and has been described as something that the organization has had partly due to their familiarity with Russell.

"After all, they traded Russell to the Nets in 2017 before drafting Lonzo Ball. Russell has blossomed into an All-Star, a top free agent, and the Lakers would pursue him by utilizing part of the expected $24-28 million in salary cap space. His restricted status will make a potential signing interesting, considering the Nets have the right to match."

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported something similar on Tuesday's SportsCenter:

Russell was named to his first All-Star team last season, in which the 23-year-old led the Nets to their first postseason berth since 2014-15.

Russell averaged a career-high 21.1 points, 7.0 assists and 3.9 rebounds throughout 81 regular-season games.

After flourishing in Brooklyn, it is a bit surprising on the surface that Russell would want to return to the place where his career got off to a rocky start. It's a bit less surprising, though, when taking into account the Nets' reported pursuit of All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving.

"It's more of just the waiting game as far as chess moves have to be made," Russell told the New York Post's Brian Lewis for a story published June 2 about the uncertainty surrounding his restricted free agency. "There's a lot of big fish out there that have to find their destinations, so I think I'll [fall in line after that]."

Russell added that he "enjoyed" the team the Nets had last season, but it's looking increasingly likely that Brooklyn's locker room will look quite different from the one he loved. That could set the stage for his reunion with L.A. However, Brooklyn will have the last say as Russell is a restricted free agent.

Should Russell become a Laker once more, pieces are in place for it to go much smoother than the first time. To start, Magic Johnson is no longer with the franchise. Johnson is the one who decided to trade Russell.

"Russell's breakup with the Lakers wasn't pretty, but it's difficult to hold grudges in this league," Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus wrote. "With Johnson gone, some close to Russell have indicated he may be open to the idea if Brooklyn isn't in the picture."

Most obviously, the Lakers are in need of a point guard after trading Lonzo Ball as part of the blockbuster deal with the New Orleans Pelicans to land Anthony Davis.

With LeBron James and Davis in L.A. now, the idea of again donning purple and gold—and the opportunity to rewrite his legacy as a Laker—is presumably enticing for Russell.