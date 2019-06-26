Steve Kerr Address Rumors Kevin Durant Is Unhappy with Warriors over Injury

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 26, 2019

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) stands on the court during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, in Washington. The Warriors won 126-118. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr once again defended the team's handling of Kevin Durant prior to Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals, during which the star forward ruptured his Achilles. 

Kerr told The Athletic's Tim Kawakami on The TK Show neither Durant nor his representatives have indicated they were unhappy with how the medical process played out as he received clearance and returned to the court.

"We had not only our staff but Kevin's own personal specialist and then a third independent specialist all clear him to play," Kerr said. "All three after the fact were shocked at what proceeded with the Achilles. They all said it was the first time they had ever seen this."

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Iguodala Clarifies Comments on Injury, Durant's Achilles

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Iguodala Clarifies Comments on Injury, Durant's Achilles

    NBCS Bay Area
    via NBCS Bay Area

    Report: Klay Ready to Agree to Max with Warriors

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Report: Klay Ready to Agree to Max with Warriors

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Marc Gasol Staying with Raptors

    Gasol exercises his $25.6M player option for next season.

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Marc Gasol Staying with Raptors

    Gasol exercises his $25.6M player option for next season.

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: 76ers 'Confident' They Can Keep Jimmy, Tobias

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: 76ers 'Confident' They Can Keep Jimmy, Tobias

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report