Steve Kerr Address Rumors Kevin Durant Is Unhappy with Warriors over Injury

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr once again defended the team's handling of Kevin Durant prior to Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals, during which the star forward ruptured his Achilles.

Kerr told The Athletic's Tim Kawakami on The TK Show neither Durant nor his representatives have indicated they were unhappy with how the medical process played out as he received clearance and returned to the court.

"We had not only our staff but Kevin's own personal specialist and then a third independent specialist all clear him to play," Kerr said. "All three after the fact were shocked at what proceeded with the Achilles. They all said it was the first time they had ever seen this."

