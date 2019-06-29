Free-Agency Predictions for LA Lakers and NBA's Top Championship Hopefuls

3 of 5

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

With the Golden State Warriors diminished by injury and free agency (more on that second part in a moment), the Houston Rockets shouldn't be too upset by the prospect of making another go of it with roughly the same roster that fell short last year.

Think about it. All we really know for sure is that the Houston teams of the last two seasons weren't good enough to get past Golden State. Maybe they would have hoisted a couple of trophies if they'd somehow avoided the Dubs. When general manager Daryl Morey says he views the Rockets as potential West favorites, he's not just talking up his team.

Well, he is talking up his team. But he might actually be right.

Houston is nudging its way into the free-agency news cycle by pursuing Jimmy Butler in a sign-and-trade scenario, making Clint Capela, Eric Gordon and PJ Tucker available, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe. If the Rockets don't shake up their starting five, it won't be for lack of trying.

A sign-and-trade for Butler is a long shot for several reasons, with perhaps the most obvious being the Philadelphia 76ers' ability to throw five years and $190 million at him. Nobody else can match those numbers. To agree to a sign-and-trade with Houston and a third team, the Sixers would have to fear losing Butler for nothing. Considering their bargaining advantages, it's hard to imagine they're worried.

The Rockets will bring back their core, add a piece or two with minimums and the taxpayer's mid-level exception, and see how far they can go in an NBA no longer dominated by the Warriors. Running it back may not be the Rockets' favorite option, but it's a pretty darn good one.

Title Odds: 9-1