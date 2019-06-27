Windhorst: Warriors in 'Scramble Mode' with Kevin Durant; Open to Sign-and-Trade

On the heels of Kevin Durant declining his $31.5 million player option for 2019-20 on Wednesday to become a free agent, the Golden State Warriors are reportedly thinking of ways to avoid losing him for nothing.

Appearing Thursday on ESPN's Get Up!, NBA insider Brian Windhorst reported that Golden State would be open to a sign-and-trade:

"My sense is that the Warriors are in the scramble mode to do anything that they can to either keep Kevin or not lose him for nothing. The last thing that the Warriors want is for him to just go sign with the Nets or sign with the Knicks. So in addition to offering him the five-year contract and hoping that he will either stay with them or be willing to rehab with them and then be traded, the Warriors are wide-open to considering sign-and-trade scenarios."

Windhorst noted that while Golden State may not get any top-level assets in return, the acquisition of a hefty trade exception would greatly benefit the Warriors:

"They would love, let's say Kevin wants to go to the Nets, they would love to do a sign-and-trade with the Nets. Now you might say, 'Well, what would they get back?' Well, what they could do is they could get back a trade exception, where you'd get a $35 million basically gift certificate that they could then use to go get other players, which they are going to need.

"You may not get any type of standout player back, but they have no functional way to improve their team because they don't have any roster space; they're not gonna have any salary-cap space if he leaves. So the Warriors really want to work alongside Kevin Durant over the next week, whether it's to keep him, whether it's to help him go elsewhere. Now, the Nets wouldn't really be incentivized—or the Knicks or the Clippers—to help the Warriors, so that may not end up happening."

Durant holds all the cards and may want to consider a sign-and-trade since it would allow him to sign a five-year max deal, whereas leaving the Warriors to sign with a team like the Nets, Knicks or Clippers could only yield a four-year max deal.

KD is expected to miss most or all of the 2019-20 season after suffering a torn Achilles in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

