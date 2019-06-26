Jasper Cillessen Leaves Barcelona for Valencia in €35 Million Transfer

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona have sold goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen to fellow La Liga side Valencia, netting €35 million in the move.

The Catalans announced the news on their official website, wishing the former Ajax star luck with Los Che:

Cillessen gave his thoughts in a short video for Valencia's official Twitter account:

They had hinted the move was about to go down on Tuesday:

According to sports writer Rik Sharma, Valencia stopper Neto will be moving the other way for a similar fee:

The Netherlands international spent three years at the Camp Nou, mostly as the backup to first-choice goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen. He was the regular keeper in the Copa del Rey in the 2018-19 campaign, and also made three La Liga appearances last season.

Due to his status as backup, transfer rumours involving Cillessen started popping up last summer. In August, Roger Torello of Mundo Deportivo (h/t the Daily Star's Alex Wood) reported the 30-year-old was ready to force his way out of the club.

Per Fox Sports (h/t Marca), there were links to both Arsenal and Liverpool, but the two English clubs filled their need for a new keeper before the end of summer. The Gunners added Bernd Leno, and the Reds made Alisson Becker the most expensive goalkeeper in the world―until Chelsea splashed the cash on Kepa Arrizabalaga soon after.

That meant Cillessen would spend another season in Catalonia, adding a third La Liga title to his collection.

By moving to Valencia, Cillessen will get his wish of regular playing time. He'll effectively be taking over the minutes vacated by Neto once the Brazilian makes the switch in the other direction.